EU Commissioners to visit India on Sept 12-13 for FTA talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen will visit India on September 12-13 to lead the negotiations on the Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union.

The Commissioners will hold talks with Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal to expedite the FTA negotiations and strengthen ties between both countries.

In a post on X, the EU Embassy in India said, “On 12-13 Sept, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Agriculture & Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen will be in town to meet Minister Piyush Goyal, take stock & power up India-EU business ties and connect with key stakeholders.”

13th round of 🇪🇺🇮🇳 FTA talks are underway. On 12-13 Sept, EU Trade Commissioner @MarosSefcovic & Agriculture & Food Commissioner @CHansenEU will be in town to meet Minister @PiyushGoyal, take stock & power up 🇪🇺🇮🇳 business ties & connect with key stakeholders #EUIndiaEkSaath pic.twitter.com/crnvW5G7ej — EU in India (@EU_in_India) September 9, 2025

According to a government official, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet the European Union’s Trade Commissioner on Friday after the 13th round of talks resumed on Monday.

The India-European Union Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to be implemented later this year, once all parties complete their ratification processes.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed his country’s commitment to finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union as soon as possible.

During a delegation-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wadephul stated that Germany is fully supportive of the agreement and will utilise its influence with the European Commission to push it forward.

“Germany is in full support of carrying this Agreement, negotiated as soon as possible,” Wadephul said. “We are a free trade nation…the EU is working on (the Agreement with) India, that’s the most important to us. I hope really that we can be successful.” He added that Germany will utilise all its arguments with the Commission to advance the FTA and enhance relations between their countries and the EU and India.

“You can be assured that we will use all arguments we have with the Commission to put this forward and to reach a level between our countries and between the EU and India on this,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.