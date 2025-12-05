LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
Home > World > 2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

Paris has been named the world’s most attractive city for the fifth consecutive year, leading the 2025 global city rankings. European cities dominate the top 10, while London slips further to 18th place. Bangkok remains the world’s most visited city, drawing 30.3 million international arrivals.

Paris tops the 2025 global city rankings; Europe dominates, London slips, and Bangkok leads in international arrivals. Photo: freepik
Paris tops the 2025 global city rankings; Europe dominates, London slips, and Bangkok leads in international arrivals. Photo: freepik

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 5, 2025 10:06:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

World’s Top 100 Cities For 2025: Paris has been named the world’s most attractive city for the fifth consecutive year, according to the latest report by data analytics firm Euromonitor International. The ranking assesses cities across 55 metrics within six key pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

“Paris continues to captivate visitors and investors alike, combining strong economic fundamentals with rich cultural and tourism offerings,” the report noted.

World’s Top 100 Cities 2025: Europe Dominates the Top 10 

European cities maintain a stronghold in the rankings, with six cities featured in the top 10. Madrid ranks second, while Rome and Milan occupy fourth and fifth positions respectively. Amsterdam is seventh, and Barcelona has climbed two spots to eighth.

“This year’s results reflect Europe’s continued appeal as a hub for culture, business, and innovation,” Euromonitor said.

London’s Rank Declines On World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Report

London, which fell out of the top 10 last year to 13th place, has experienced a further decline, now ranking 18th globally. While the city placed fourth worldwide for tourism infrastructure, weaknesses in tourism policy, health and safety, and sustainability contributed to its drop.

Also Read: Why Finland Is The Happiest Country In The World And What India Can Learn To Improve Its Global Ranking

International Arrivals: Bangkok Leads

In terms of visitor numbers, Bangkok retained its position as the world’s most visited city, welcoming 30.3 million international arrivals in 2025. It is followed by Hong Kong (23.2 million), London (22.7 million), and Macao (20.4 million).

The report highlights emerging trends shaping global urban tourism in 2025. To tackle overtourism, many cities are prioritising “value over volume”, aiming to attract visitors who stay longer, spend more, and engage responsibly with local communities and ecosystems.

Euromonitor stated, “Rising security concerns, growing tourism flows, overtourism, and inflationary pressures are prompting destinations to revise entry charges and accelerate electronic travel authorisation systems, decisions that will influence cities’ long-term tourism appeal.”

Euromonitor International’s Top 10 City Destinations for 2025

Paris

Madrid

Tokyo

Rome

Milan

New York

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Singapore

Seoul

Top 10 Cities for International Arrivals in 2025

Bangkok – 30.3 million trips

Hong Kong – 23.2 million

London – 22.7 million

Macao – 20.4 million

Istanbul – 19.7 million

Dubai – 19.5 million

Mecca – 18.7 million

Antalya – 18.6 million

Paris – 18.3 million

Kuala Lumpur – 17.3 million

No Indian city has made it into Euromonitor International’s Top 10 City Destinations for 2025 and Top 10 Cities for International Arrivals in 2025.

Also Read: These Popular Countries Don’t Have Railway Tracks Or Trains, List Has Some Shocking Names, They Are…

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BangkokEuromonitor InternationallondonParisTop 100 Cities 2025world Top 100 Cities 2025

RELATED News

Putin Sends Big Message To Donald Trump On Tariffs, Sanctions, ‘If US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Can’t India?’

Who Is Abhay Kumar Singh? Putin’s Party Member And Bihar-Born Russian ‘MLA’ Urging New Delhi To Acquire S-500 Defence System

This European Country Suffers Shortage Of Men, Women Forced To Hire ‘Husbands For An Hour’ To Help With…

From Personal Moments To Limo Rides: How PM Modi And Vladimir Putin’s Bonhomie Has Strengthened Over The Years

These Popular Countries Don’t Have Railway Tracks Or Trains, List Has Some Shocking Names, They Are…

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (05.12.2025) LIVE: Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

RBI MPC meeting December 2025: Reserve Bank Cuts Repo Rate by 25bps; MPC Goes Unanimous, Markets Rejoice!

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

‘Where is Shami?’ Harbhajan Singh Questions His Absence After India’s ODI Loss To South Africa, Slams Selector Ajit Agarkar For Sidelining Top Bowlers

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: 600+ Cancellations in 3 Days, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Airports Hit Hard, Airline Issues Apology, DGCA Steps In

Ajit Pawar Hosts Intimate Destination Wedding For His Son In THIS Country; Special Dress Codes For Mehendi, Haldi And Sangeet; Meet Jay Pawar And Rutuja Patil

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?
2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?
2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?
2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

QUICK LINKS