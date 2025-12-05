2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

World’s Top 100 Cities For 2025: Paris has been named the world’s most attractive city for the fifth consecutive year, according to the latest report by data analytics firm Euromonitor International. The ranking assesses cities across 55 metrics within six key pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

“Paris continues to captivate visitors and investors alike, combining strong economic fundamentals with rich cultural and tourism offerings,” the report noted.

World’s Top 100 Cities 2025: Europe Dominates the Top 10

European cities maintain a stronghold in the rankings, with six cities featured in the top 10. Madrid ranks second, while Rome and Milan occupy fourth and fifth positions respectively. Amsterdam is seventh, and Barcelona has climbed two spots to eighth.

“This year’s results reflect Europe’s continued appeal as a hub for culture, business, and innovation,” Euromonitor said.

London’s Rank Declines On World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Report

London, which fell out of the top 10 last year to 13th place, has experienced a further decline, now ranking 18th globally. While the city placed fourth worldwide for tourism infrastructure, weaknesses in tourism policy, health and safety, and sustainability contributed to its drop.

International Arrivals: Bangkok Leads

In terms of visitor numbers, Bangkok retained its position as the world’s most visited city, welcoming 30.3 million international arrivals in 2025. It is followed by Hong Kong (23.2 million), London (22.7 million), and Macao (20.4 million).

The report highlights emerging trends shaping global urban tourism in 2025. To tackle overtourism, many cities are prioritising “value over volume”, aiming to attract visitors who stay longer, spend more, and engage responsibly with local communities and ecosystems.

Euromonitor stated, “Rising security concerns, growing tourism flows, overtourism, and inflationary pressures are prompting destinations to revise entry charges and accelerate electronic travel authorisation systems, decisions that will influence cities’ long-term tourism appeal.”

Euromonitor International’s Top 10 City Destinations for 2025

Paris

Madrid

Tokyo

Rome

Milan

New York

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Singapore

Seoul

Top 10 Cities for International Arrivals in 2025

Bangkok – 30.3 million trips

Hong Kong – 23.2 million

London – 22.7 million

Macao – 20.4 million

Istanbul – 19.7 million

Dubai – 19.5 million

Mecca – 18.7 million

Antalya – 18.6 million

Paris – 18.3 million

Kuala Lumpur – 17.3 million

No Indian city has made it into Euromonitor International’s Top 10 City Destinations for 2025 and Top 10 Cities for International Arrivals in 2025.

