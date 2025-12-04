These Popular Countries Don’t Have Railway Tracks Or Trains, List Has Some Shocking Names, They Are…

India’s railway network is one of the largest and busiest in the world, and its importance in daily life cannot be described in just a few words. From transporting heavy cargo to enabling long-distance travel, the Indian Railways remains the backbone of the country’s transport system. For millions of people, trains are not just a mode of transport but a part of everyday life.

Globally too, trains are considered one of the most convenient, affordable, and reliable means of travel. They connect cities, states, and even countries, making movement of people and goods smooth and efficient. Every day, millions across the world depend on trains for work, business, and tourism.

However, despite the global importance of railways, there are several countries that do not have any railway network at all. This may come as a surprise, but even some wealthy or developed nations operate without trains.

One such example is Kuwait, one of Asia’s richest countries. It has no functional railway system, and people rely mainly on cars and buses for travel between cities. Another Asian nation, Bhutan, also has no railways, largely because of its difficult mountainous terrain, which makes railway construction extremely challenging. Yemen too does not operate trains due to years of civil conflict and deep economic troubles that have halted infrastructure development.

Interestingly, the absence of trains is not limited to Asia alone. In Europe, Iceland has no railway network, and residents depend on a strong network of roads for transport. Cyprus once had a railway system, but it was discontinued back in 1951, and the country has not revived it since.

Andorra, a small European nation located in the Pyrenees mountains, also does not have any rail infrastructure. Its geography and small size make trains impractical, so citizens rely on buses, cars, and air travel for commuting.