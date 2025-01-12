Explosion at Gas Station in Yemen Kills 15, Injures Dozens

A devastating explosion at a gas station in central Yemen has resulted in at least 15 fatalities, with many more injured. The blast occurred on Saturday in the Zaher district of Bayda province, an area controlled by the Houthi rebels.

Explosion Causes Devastating Fire in Yemen

The explosion ignited a massive fire at the gas station, which sent towering columns of smoke into the sky and left several vehicles completely charred. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area and were still searching for individuals who might be trapped or missing after the explosion. However, the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Footage that surfaced on social media showed the scale of the destruction, as flames engulfed the area, with the remains of vehicles burning amidst the chaos. The blast took place in Zaher district, part of Bayda province, which is under the control of Houthi rebels.

Houthi Rebels Control Bayda Province in Yemen

Bayda province is currently controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have been engaged in a long-standing conflict with Yemen’s internationally recognized government. This civil war has been ongoing for over a decade, leading to widespread destruction and loss of life across the country.

Houthi Attack on Hanaka al-Masoud Village

In a separate incident last week, the Houthis launched an attack on the village of Hanaka al-Masoud in the al-Qurayshiya district of Bayda. According to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, the attack followed a weeklong siege of the village. The Houthis are said to have looted homes and targeted citizens, including women and children.

Moammar al-Eryani, Yemen’s Information Minister, condemned the attack, saying that it “targeted citizens’ homes and mosques, resulting in many casualties and the destruction of property.” Human rights activist Riyadh al-Dubai provided further details, claiming that the Houthis detained dozens of men and looted homes, stealing valuables like gold, money, and weapons.

Ongoing Conflict in Yemen

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. This forced the government to flee, initially to the south, and later to Saudi Arabia. In 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict with support from the United States to help restore the internationally recognized government.

Despite years of fighting, the war has largely reached a stalemate. The conflict has claimed more than 150,000 lives, both civilian and military, and has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. The country continues to face widespread destruction, with millions displaced and suffering from food shortages and lack of medical care.

International Reactions

The recent attack on Hanaka al-Masoud village has drawn widespread international condemnation. The U.S. Embassy in Yemen issued a statement condemning the Houthi rebels’ actions, calling the attack on innocent civilians “horrific.” The embassy described the deaths, injuries, and wrongful detentions as acts perpetrated by “Houthi terrorists,” emphasizing that such actions deprive the Yemeni people of peace and a hopeful future.