Falking Sick Is Illegal In THIS Country, Mayor Passes Order

In a unique move to highlight the challenges facing its healthcare system, the mayor of Belcastro, a small village in Calabria, Italy, has issued a decree that humorously yet pointedly instructs residents to avoid falling seriously ill. According to BBC reports, the village’s mayor, Antonio Torchia, stated that residents should “avoid contracting any illness that may require emergency medical assistance.”

Why?

The decree, described as an “obvious provocation,” is designed to draw attention to the severe limitations in the village’s healthcare services, which have led to growing concerns among the community. Despite the humorous tone, the mayor’s message has resonated more deeply than previous efforts to raise awareness about the region’s medical deficiencies.

Belcastro, home to around 1,200 people, has a high proportion of elderly residents, with nearly half of its population over the age of 65. The nearest Accident & Emergency (A&E) department is more than 45 kilometers (28 miles) away, and the route to get there is plagued by speed limits that make timely medical access even more challenging. Furthermore, the village’s on-call doctor is only available sporadically, and coverage is unavailable during weekends, holidays, or after hours.

Question On The Local Healtcare

The mayor emphasized the dangerous situation by stating that the roads themselves posed a greater risk than any illness, further underscoring the dire lack of medical infrastructure in the area. The decree also advised residents to avoid risky behaviors, limit travel and sports, and prioritize rest.

While the decree is not legally enforceable, it has sparked a conversation about the shortcomings of the local healthcare system and the broader issues facing Calabria. The region, one of Italy’s poorest, has suffered from political mismanagement, mafia influence, and economic struggles, resulting in an overwhelmed healthcare system. With a shortage of medical staff and long waiting lists, many residents have to seek medical care in other regions.

Torchia’s provocative decree has sparked praise from residents who feel it effectively shines a light on the pressing issue. Many believe the move will prompt greater awareness and action toward addressing the healthcare crisis in Calabria. In recent years, the region has received some support from international efforts, including the arrival of 497 Cuban doctors who are helping alleviate the pressure on local hospitals.

