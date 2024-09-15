Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Biden Admin’s Gas Flaring Rule

The BLM contends that the rule would reduce gas waste and potentially increase royalty payments by over $50 million.

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Biden Admin’s Gas Flaring Rule

A federal judge in North Dakota has temporarily blocked a new rule from the Biden administration designed to curb the venting and flaring of natural gas at oil wells. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor issued the injunction on Friday, indicating that the plaintiffs—North Dakota, Montana, Texas, Wyoming, and Utah—are likely to succeed in their challenge against the 2024 rule.

The plaintiffs argue that the rule could negatively impact oil and gas production and that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is exceeding its authority with this regulation. The BLM contends that the rule would reduce gas waste and potentially increase royalty payments by over $50 million.

MUST READ: Central Europe Faces Catastrophic Flooding: Emergency Measures and Evacuations Underway

Judge Traynor criticized the rule as adding “another layer of federal regulation on top of existing rules,” emphasizing that it does not address the core issues effectively. Natural gas, often a byproduct of oil extraction, is typically vented or flared when not economically viable to capture. Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a potent climate pollutant, significantly more harmful than carbon dioxide in the short term.

But Traynor wrote that the rules “add nothing more than a layer of federal regulation on top of existing federal regulation.

When pumping for oil, natural gas often comes up as a byproduct. Gas isn’t as profitable as oil, so it is vented or flared unless the right equipment is in place to capture.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is a climate super pollutant that is many times more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide.

READ MORE: Ukrainian Forces Warn of Encirclement Threat as Russian Advances Intensify in Donetsk Region

Filed under

biden carbon dioxide Montana natural gas North Dakota Texas

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox