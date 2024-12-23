Find Out What’s Open And Closed This Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2024

The below guide details what's open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024. From grocery stores to retail, pharmacies, and postal services, know what's open and how to plan your errands and holiday celebrations with right store hours and service availability.

As the holiday season approaches, the last-minute errands usually start pouring in. Either it is a quick gift or picking up a dinner ingredient that was forgotten until now. Christmas Eve will fall on December 24 and Christmas Day on December 25. It makes sense to know which places will be open and not during the holidays.

Here’s everything you need to know about store hours, grocery stores, pharmacies, retail locations, financial centers, and postal services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2024.

Grocery Stores: Reduced Hours and Closures

Albertsons Companies’ Stores: Some affiliated Albertsons locations, which include Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw’s, Vons, and Tom Thumb stores, will operate on Christmas Eve but be closed Christmas Day except at a limited number of those that operate under adjusted hours. Best to call the local location for holiday hours.

Kroger Stores and their Affiliates: Kroger will be open Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day. Other Kroger family chain stores, such as Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, and Harris Teeter, will likewise be closed Christmas Day, but open Christmas Eve.

Other grocery giants that sell groceries, such as: Whole Foods, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s, will be open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.

Warehouse Clubs: Costco and Sam’s Club: Costco will be closed on Christmas Day, but Sam’s Club will close at 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and stay closed on Christmas Day.

Big Box Stores Changing Hours

Walmart: Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target: Target will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Home Depot and Lowe’s: Home Depot’s stores will generally close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with locations closed for Christmas Day. Lowe’s, on the other hand, will remain open on Christmas Eve but will close on Christmas Day.

Macy’s and Kohl’s: Department store Macy’s will open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., but it will be closed on Christmas Day. Kohl’s will also mirror hours, opening at 7 a.m. and closing by 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closing on Christmas Day.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will open with limited hours on Christmas Eve, but they will close on Christmas Day.

Pharmacies: Modified Hours

CVS: Most CVS locations will operate both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though many branches might be open for half of their regular hours. Call your local CVS first to confirm the holiday operating hours for your store.

Rite Aid: Both regular and extended hours stores for Rite Aid locations will operate on Christmas Eve. They will be shut on Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Walgreens will have extended hours on Christmas Eve, and all of its 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. On Christmas Day, most Walgreens locations will operate at regular hours, but the majority of pharmacies will be closed except for the 24-hour locations.

Banks and Financial Centers: Holiday Closures

Since most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s schedule, most teller services will be closed on Christmas Day. However, mobile banking services and ATMs will be available for use.

Bank of America: Bank of America will be closed on Christmas Day.

Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

TD Bank: TD Bank will be closed on Christmas Day.

Postal Services: Limited Operations

United States Postal Service: The USPS will not be delivering mail on Christmas Day, December 25.

FedEx: FedEx will operate with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. FedEx Express and FedEx Office will be open, while other services like FedEx Ground will operate on regular schedules. On Christmas Day, only FedEx Custom Critical will be operational.

UPS: UPS will operate on their normal schedule on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day, limited UPS Store locations will open with only the UPS Express Critical service available.

As you prepare for the Christmas holidays, it’s always a good idea to check the local stores and businesses to make sure they match up with your plans. Even though major retail chains and grocery stores alter their hours for the holidays, many smaller, locally owned businesses have their own hours that may be different. Make sure to plan accordingly so you don’t run into closed doors when you need something last minute.

With a little preparation, you can enjoy a stress-free holiday and ensure your errands are completed on time.

ALSO READ | Who Are The Key Members Of Nordstrom Family And What Is Their Net Worth?