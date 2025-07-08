LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Home > World > Fire at Cairo Telecom Data Center Kills 4, Disrupts Communications

Fire at Cairo Telecom Data Center Kills 4, Disrupts Communications

A fire at a Telecom Egypt data center in Cairo reportedly killed four workers and injured 22. The blaze disrupted phone calls, internet, and digital banking services across the capital. Communications Minister Amr Talaat assured residents services would return within 24 hours. Preliminary reports have pointed to an electrical short circuit as the cause.

Four workers have reportedly died and dozens were left injured in a fire at a key Cairo telecom data center
Four workers have reportedly died and dozens were left injured in a fire at a key Cairo telecom data center, causing major internet and phone disruptions, officials say. (Image courtesy: X/@nexta_tv)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 16:03:44 IST

A fire broke out Monday at a major telecommunications data center in Cairo, killing four workers and injuring at least 22 others, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting Egypt’s Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar.

According to the report, the blaze erupted at a Telecom Egypt facility that plays a vital role in facilitating the city’s internet and phone services.

State television reported that the fire was brought under control the same day, but the subsequent damage caused widespread communication disruptions in the capital. 

National internet connectivity declined to a mere 62% of its normal levels, the report said, citing the Netblocks internet monitoring group.

Phone calls were suspended too, while electronic banking services such as credit cards, ATMs, and online payment were impacted, a bank official and residents told Reuters.
Banks were shut down for the day as a result.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Amr Talaat assured that “services will be gradually restored within 24 hours.”

Telecom Egypt expressed condolences for the dead employees, while extending support to their families.

The majority of the injuries were due to smoke inhalation, Abdel Ghaffar said, according to Reuters. 

Alternative ambulance hotline numbers were also offered by the health ministry in different governorates, to help those who could not access the main emergency line.

The fire was prevented from engulfing the whole building and adjacent rooftops, MENA reportedly said, citing a security source. An initial investigation has pointed toward a short circuit in the power line as potential cause of fire.

Tags: Cairo Data Center FireCairo Telecom Data CenterCairo Telecom Data Center FireEgypt news

More News

Germany Accuses China of Laser Targetting Its Plane Over Red Sea, Summons Envoy
‘Saiyaara’ Trailer Out Now! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Shine in Mohit Suri’s Intense Love Story
BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17
James Anderson Confirms Jofra Archer’s Lord’s Test Availability: ‘I Think He Will Play’
Watch: Scary Accident Recorded on Camera, Speeding Superbike Crashed Into Delivery Boy, Both Killed
Fire at Cairo Telecom Data Center Kills 4, Disrupts Communications
Congress Betrayed Farmers, CM Escaped Accountability: KTR’s Scathing Attack At Hyd Press Club
PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework
Kingdom Actor Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up on Starkid Privilege in the Film Industry: “I Know an Actor Whose Father Is Influential”
Adani Group Unveils the Third Film in the Hum Karke Dikhate Hain Series: “Story of Suraj”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?