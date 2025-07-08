Fire at Cairo Telecom Data Center Kills 4, Disrupts Communications

A fire broke out Monday at a major telecommunications data center in Cairo, killing four workers and injuring at least 22 others, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting Egypt’s Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar.

According to the report, the blaze erupted at a Telecom Egypt facility that plays a vital role in facilitating the city’s internet and phone services.

State television reported that the fire was brought under control the same day, but the subsequent damage caused widespread communication disruptions in the capital.

National internet connectivity declined to a mere 62% of its normal levels, the report said, citing the Netblocks internet monitoring group.

Phone calls were suspended too, while electronic banking services such as credit cards, ATMs, and online payment were impacted, a bank official and residents told Reuters.

Banks were shut down for the day as a result.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Amr Talaat assured that “services will be gradually restored within 24 hours.”

Telecom Egypt expressed condolences for the dead employees, while extending support to their families.

The majority of the injuries were due to smoke inhalation, Abdel Ghaffar said, according to Reuters.

Alternative ambulance hotline numbers were also offered by the health ministry in different governorates, to help those who could not access the main emergency line.

The fire was prevented from engulfing the whole building and adjacent rooftops, MENA reportedly said, citing a security source. An initial investigation has pointed toward a short circuit in the power line as potential cause of fire.