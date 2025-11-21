Fire Breaks Out At Brazil’s COP30 Event Hall, Emergency Evacuation Initiated

A big fire occurred on Thursday at the COP30 place in Belém, Brazil, and it was followed by a momentary evacuation of all delegates, media, and staff. The fire started in one of the pavilions within the conference area, then it trickled through the corridors, set off the smoke alarms, and people had to leave.

The global ministers were, however, just a day before the end of the summit completely immersed in the opposing negotiations over fossil fuels, climate finance, and trade measures, so the situation was critical. The fire was found quite soon, and the emergency teams, which consisted of the UN security and the fire department, were able to extinguish it. It is reported that the fire was put out without anyone being harmed. Celso Sabino, the Brazilian minister of tourism, confirmed there were no injuries since the fire was managed and the safety inspection began for the place. The site was shown in clips to have smoke and fire of a significant size, mostly noted in the area where the country delegations are putting up their exhibitions.

The already high stake climate negotiations at COP30 have received a new blow, thanks to this incident. Fire inspections kept the delegates’ session longer, and thus the uncertainty as to when negotiations could resume. In consideration of the important decisions regarding climate finance and fossil fuel phaseout that were yet to be made, this fire threat presented the danger of losing the opportunity for last minute deals. Security and UN officials are now in a very difficult situation where they have to ensure that the summit is both safe and functional as the last day draws near.

