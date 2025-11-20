Donald Trump’s Son Visits Iconic Taj Mahal During India Visit Under Heavy Security, Internet Roasts Him, Says, ‘Get Him To Delhi To Experience 400+ AQI’

On Thursday, November 20, the US president, Donald Trump, son, Donald Trump Jr, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra after rigorous security measures.

Trump Jr took almost an hour touring the monument, according to news agency PTI. According to the news agency, Trump Jr. arrived at the monument around 3.30 pm and had a long photo shoot in the complex itself, including at the famous Diana bench.

Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal Under Heavy Security

Another senior official reported that Trump Jr who is set to attend a prime destination wedding in Udaipur was overly interested in the history and construction of the Taj Mahal.

According to PTI, he also asked Guide Nitin Singh a number of questions regarding the architecture of the Taj Mahal with which he had also accompanied the US President during his visit to Agra in 2020.

In the meantime, the security measures were increased regarding the visit of Trump Jr. at the Taj Mahal. In addition to the local police, the US security personnel were also deployed.

CISF replaced inner security by the time Trump Jr. came to the premises just in time, which allowed the movement within the monument to proceed smoothly, as officials referred to by PTI noted.

They also conducted special clean-ups and decongested major paths of stray animals before the arrival of the US President, they said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: American businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. visits the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/88v0QnHTV0 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

How did the Internet react?

One user, while reacting to the video, said, “Get him to Delhi to experience firsthand what 400+ AQI feels like,” and another stated, “Even if modi visits the statue of liberty, their police wouldn’t be escorting him, and the public wouldn’t be barred from visiting at the same time. but here, a whole crew of police and CRPF is at the taj mahal, and they would have definitely even stopped all the traffic around.”

An individual stated, “Why do most foreigners visit only Taj Mahal and Mumbai slums? are there no other places to see in India? I fail to understand the logic behind these trips. India is vast and there are some crazy good places to see.”

And, one concluded, “Taj Mahal is so over-hyped by foreigners.”

