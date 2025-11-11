LIVE TV
Home > World > First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

A car blast rocked Islamabad’s G-11 area on November 11, just hours after the Red Fort explosion in Delhi killed 12 and injured 20. Authorities suspect a coordinated fidayeen attack led by Dr Umar Un Nabi, linked to the Faridabad terror module. Security agencies have launched a joint probe.

Blast at District Judicial Complex in Islamabad (PHOTO: X)
Blast at District Judicial Complex in Islamabad (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 11, 2025 14:40:21 IST

On Tuesday afternoon, November 11, Islamabad was shaken by a car blast that came only hours after a similar one tore through a car outside Red Fort in the area of Delhi. The blast in the G-11 locality of Islamabad took the lives of a few and injured a number of others.

The locality is cordonned off.

On Monday evening, a high intensity explosion shook the Red Fort area of Delhi. Through the explosion, a moving car at around 7 pm was ripped apart by the explosion at the Lal Qila metro station. The law enforcers believe that it was an operation by a fidayeen (suicide) squad.

More than 20 are reported to be injured and almost 12 people died in the explosion.

A high security review meeting conducted by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will convene a meeting on Wednesday evening in the evening at 5.30 pm.

According to reports, the Centre has prepared a 500 strong strike team to track down the conspirators. These are senior Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the National Security Guard (NSG) other than the officers of the Special Cell and Delhi Police.

A Pulwama doctor known as Dr Umar Un Nabi has been the mastermind of the attack as designated by the police. The investigators think that the vehicle that exploded was the one that he was driving.

Investigators have claimed that Dr Umar is associated with the Faridabad terror module which was cracked on Sunday.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 2:40 PM IST
Tags: Islamabad car blast latest world news pakistan

