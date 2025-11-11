First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

On Tuesday afternoon, November 11, Islamabad was shaken by a car blast that came only hours after a similar one tore through a car outside Red Fort in the area of Delhi. The blast in the G-11 locality of Islamabad took the lives of a few and injured a number of others.

The locality is cordonned off.

On Monday evening, a high intensity explosion shook the Red Fort area of Delhi. Through the explosion, a moving car at around 7 pm was ripped apart by the explosion at the Lal Qila metro station. The law enforcers believe that it was an operation by a fidayeen (suicide) squad.

More than 20 are reported to be injured and almost 12 people died in the explosion.

🚨 BREAKING:- 🇵🇰💥 🔥 Massive Explosion 💥 reported at a court in Islamabad…False Flag of Asim Munir…Join teligram For Brutal video of Blast Story developing.. pic.twitter.com/ExedSrInhN — THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk13) November 11, 2025

❗️Car Bomb Explosion Outside District Court In Islamabad Kills Five – Local Media Over 20 are also believed to be injured. 📹 Social Media pic.twitter.com/DRZCIV6XC2 — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 11, 2025

A high security review meeting conducted by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will convene a meeting on Wednesday evening in the evening at 5.30 pm.

According to reports, the Centre has prepared a 500 strong strike team to track down the conspirators. These are senior Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the National Security Guard (NSG) other than the officers of the Special Cell and Delhi Police.

A Pulwama doctor known as Dr Umar Un Nabi has been the mastermind of the attack as designated by the police. The investigators think that the vehicle that exploded was the one that he was driving.

Investigators have claimed that Dr Umar is associated with the Faridabad terror module which was cracked on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested