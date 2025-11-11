Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Investigating authorities have made the arrest of Dr Shaheena Shahid, a doctor in Lucknow, for her alleged connection as the head of the women’s section of the terrorist group Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) in India. The car bomb blast incident that happened in the area close to Red Fort in Delhi triggered the authorities’ investigation.

Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

While the investigators assert that among others she was the most prominent person of the unit named Jamaat ul Manamina which has direct links to the JeM leadership in Pakistan, her arrest followed a police operation that resulted in a considerable seizure of arms and ammunition in the vicinity of Faridabad where an assault rifle was also found in her vehicle. Dr Shahid’s association with Al Falah University and her link with other medical practitioners, who have already been arrested in this major case, like Dr Muzammil Ganaie, alias ‘Musaib’, is one more aspect of this intricate scenario. Dr Ganaie was apparently operating in the Faridabad district and was arrested in connection with the recovery of around 2,900 kg of explosives, timers, and other materials. The investigation has in fact uncovered elaborate recruitment schemes and methods to carry out terror activities under the women’s section of the organization, focusing on the most susceptible individuals and making use of professional channels.

Investigations Still Underway Of Dr Shaheena Shahid

The arrest of Dr. Shahid is an important step that has brought about a big breakthrough in the fight against the terror networks that are operating in the National Capital Region. The authorities have initiated cases under anti terror laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act, which not only emphasizes the gravity of the intended actions of the said network but also gives a clear signal that the case is going to be taken very seriously. The security forces are currently scrutinizing the links between this underground and the recent Red Fort blast, as well as they are more carefully vetting the medical personnel and professional institutions involved, given the increased vigilance across the region.

