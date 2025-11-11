LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

The security forces are currently scrutinizing the links between this underground and the recent Red Fort blast, as well as they are more carefully vetting the medical personnel and professional institutions involved, given the increased vigilance across the region.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 11, 2025 13:38:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Investigating authorities have made the arrest of Dr Shaheena Shahid, a doctor in Lucknow, for her alleged connection as the head of the women’s section of the terrorist group Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) in India. The car bomb blast incident that happened in the area close to Red Fort in Delhi triggered the authorities’ investigation. 

Also read:  “Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

While the investigators assert that among others she was the most prominent person of the unit named Jamaat ul Manamina which has direct links to the JeM leadership in Pakistan, her arrest followed a police operation that resulted in a considerable seizure of arms and ammunition in the vicinity of Faridabad where an assault rifle was also found in her vehicle. Dr Shahid’s association with Al Falah University and her link with other medical practitioners, who have already been arrested in this major case, like Dr Muzammil Ganaie, alias ‘Musaib’, is one more aspect of this intricate scenario. Dr Ganaie was apparently operating in the Faridabad district and was arrested in connection with the recovery of around 2,900 kg of explosives, timers, and other materials. The investigation has in fact uncovered elaborate recruitment schemes and methods to carry out terror activities under the women’s section of the organization, focusing on the most susceptible individuals and making use of professional channels.

Investigations Still Underway Of Dr Shaheena Shahid 

The arrest of Dr. Shahid is an important step that has brought about a big breakthrough in the fight against the terror networks that are operating in the National Capital Region. The authorities have initiated cases under anti terror laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act, which not only emphasizes the gravity of the intended actions of the said network but also gives a clear signal that the case is going to be taken very seriously. The security forces are currently scrutinizing the links between this underground and the recent Red Fort blast, as well as they are more carefully vetting the medical personnel and professional institutions involved, given the increased vigilance across the region.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A ‘Fidayeen’ Suicide Attack, Probe On

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Bomb Blastdelhi bomb blast latest newsDr Shaheena ShahidDr Shaheena Shahid arrestedDr Shaheena Shahid delhi blastjem delhi blastJeM Delhi bomb blast connectionJeM Women Wing

RELATED News

Nithari Killings Case: Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli After 20 Years in Prison, Orders Immediate Release

Delhi Bomb Blast: High Alert Issued, Areas to Avoid, and How It Can Impact the Wedding Season

Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice, Says PM Modi

“Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

LATEST NEWS

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Delhi Blast: Victims Mohsin And Nouman Laid To Rest As Police Probe Vehicle Movements

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested
Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested
Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested
Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

QUICK LINKS