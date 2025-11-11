LIVE TV
Home > India > "Won't Spare…":  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

“Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday issued a strong warning, vowing that those responsible for the Red Fort blast in Delhi would face the toughest punishment possible. His statement came shortly after investigators identified Dr Umar Un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, as the prime suspect in the case.

"Won't Spare...":  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified (Screengrab From 'X')
"Won't Spare...":  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified (Screengrab From 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 12:36:09 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday issued a strong warning, vowing that those responsible for the Red Fort blast in Delhi would face the toughest punishment possible.

His statement came shortly after investigators identified Dr Umar Un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, as the prime suspect in the case. Early investigations have revealed that Umar is believed to have been driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the historic monument, leading to the deaths of 13 people.

According to the police, Umar is suspected to be part of a terror module connected to a recent major explosives seizure in Faridabad.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organized by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh reiterated that the government is treating the matter with the highest level of seriousness.

“I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” Singh stated.

Furthermore, he added, “From this platform, I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Singh extended his condolences to the victims’ families and urged citizens to maintain peace while the investigation continues.

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess the security situation in Delhi and across other parts of the country following the blast.

As per the sources, the meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat also participated in the discussions virtually.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:36 PM IST
