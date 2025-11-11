Delhi Blast: Victims Mohsin And Nouman Laid To Rest As Police Probe Vehicle Movements

Mohsin’s Body Returns To Meerut

Tragedy struck when a powerful car blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort claimed eight lives on Monday evening, including Mohsin. His body arrived in Meerut on Tuesday morning, leaving the city in deep sorrow. Mohsin, in his early 30s, had gone to Delhi for business work, accompanied by Lokesh Agarwal from Amroha’s Hasanpur. Can you imagine the shock his family felt? Locals and relatives gathered to pay their last respects, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. What was meant to be an ordinary work trip turned into heartbreak for Mohsin’s loved ones.

Grief And Demands For Justice

As news of the incident reached Meerut, disbelief quickly turned into grief. Family members broke down as Mohsin’s mortal remains arrived under heavy police escort. Relatives and locals gathered in large numbers at his residence to pay their last respects. His parents were inconsolable, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. “Mohsin had gone to work in Delhi about two and a half years ago, he is employed as a driver. We got a call last night informing us of the blast and the death of our son,” said Mohsin’s distraught mother.

Local leaders and community members in Meerut have demanded a thorough probe and justice for the victims. “Mohsin was a kind-hearted man and the sole breadwinner for his family. We want those responsible to be punished,” said one relative. The atmosphere in Meerut remains tense but mournful as the city prepares for Mohsin’s final rites later today.

Nouman’s Final Farewell In Shamli

Meanwhile, the body of Nouman, another victim of the Delhi car blast, reached his hometown Shamli on Tuesday. The atmosphere turned emotional as hundreds gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the deceased. “Nouman had gone to Delhi for personal work when tragedy struck. He was reportedly near the blast site when an explosion ripped through a car close to the Red Fort Metro station, killing two people, including him, and injuring several others,” said Furqan, a relative of Nouman.

Investigation Underway

The Delhi Police have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle’s movements and are examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion. CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast, with the driver appearing to be alone.

Tracking The Suspected Vehicle

The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle’s entire movement. Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined.

(This has been syndicated from ANI, and edited for clarity)

