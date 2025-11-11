Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice, Says PM Modi

LIVE TV
PM Modi assured strict action against those behind the Delhi car blast near Red Fort that killed eight people. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah promised a swift probe, with multiple agencies investigating the high-intensity explosion under UAPA.

PM Modi Vows Justice After Deadly Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort(Pc: X)
PM Modi Vows Justice After Deadly Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 11, 2025 13:03:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pledged that those responsible for the deadly car explosion in Delhi would be brought to justice. He emphasized that the government was taking the matter “very seriously” and assured that no conspirator would escape punishment.

Also Read: “Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

PM Expresses Grief During Bhutan Visit

While on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, PM Modi addressed the tragic incident during his speech. “Today I have very sad news. The terrible thing that happened in Delhi last night has made all people very sad. I sympathize with the families who are suffering. The whole country is there to support them today,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that he had been in constant contact with security and investigative agencies throughout the night. “Our agencies will uncover this conspiracy. The plotters will not escape. The guilty will be punished,” Modi assured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Promises Swift Probe

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by the explosion, which claimed eight lives and injured several others. Speaking at the “Delhi Defence Dialogue” organized at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said the government’s top investigative bodies were conducting a “swift and thorough” inquiry.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and courage to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief,” Singh stated.

He further assured, “The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances.”

Blast Near Red Fort Claims Eight Lives

The explosion took place on Monday evening when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in central Delhi. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, killing eight people and injuring several pedestrians. The powerful explosion also damaged nearby vehicles and led to a nationwide alert.

The Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Home Ministry Monitors Investigation Closely

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that all possibilities were being examined. Speaking to ANI, Shah said, “The incident occurred at around 7 pm when a blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort, injuring several pedestrians and damaging vehicles. All aspects are being investigated, and a complete inquiry has been assured.”

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

