LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast actor health news Bihar Election 2025 bomb blast in delhi UAPA cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

After a deadly car blast near Red Fort Metro, Delhi Police carried out night-long raids across hotels, detaining four suspects. Security was heightened citywide as NIA joined the probe under UAPA, tracing possible terror links behind the powerful explosion.

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police Launch Night Raids, Four Detained Amid Terror Probe (Pc: X)
Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police Launch Night Raids, Four Detained Amid Terror Probe (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 10:40:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

The Delhi Police immediately started a huge and lengthy security and investigative operation after a strong car bomb blast that killed some people and injured many others close to the Red Fort metro station. The explosion, which surprised the already lively national capital, made the ruling body raise the alert level in Delhi and to very much enhance the security of important places.

Among the various measures taken in response, special forces spread out over the city and directed their investigation intensely at hotels and lodges, particularly in the central and old Delhi areas that are very crowded and that are near the site of the incident.

Operation Vigilance Massive Security Sweep

The swift actions taken during the night directly and decisively neutralized, if any, potential dormant terrorist groups or supply routes related to the bombers. The security forces have made use of the sudden, intense scrutiny as a means of deterrence and a most important information-gathering activity in the situation by thoroughly checking guest lists and visitors’ IDs in many hotels.

The intensive checking was aimed at revealing any suspect who might have recently entered the city with bad intentions or who might be trying to get away. The police arrested at least four suspects for interrogation during the sweep, which marked a significant advance right away in the early stages of the investigation.

Investigation Focus Tracing Terror Linkages

The police of Delhi, through their filing of a report under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, have taken a stance indicating that the terror angle is being thoroughly probed in the investigation. The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) participation and the application of its counter-terrorism expertise are further support for this statement.

The blast in a Hyundai i20 car, which was moving at a slow pace, was considered a very serious incident especially so because a big quantity of explosives was taken up in the Delhi-NCR region the same day along with the arrest of several individuals linked to terrorism this justifies the night operations as being very significant for acquiring real-time information that could link the explosion to any larger network in the city.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi policehotel raidsRed Fort blast

RELATED News

More Pollution Curbs In Delhi As AQI Worsens To ‘Severe’ Category

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (11-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 11-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Blast: Lal Qila Metro Station Shut Amid After Car Explosion In Red Fort Vicinity

Delhi Blast: Fresh Traffic Advisory Issued After Red Fort Explosion, Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves In Q2FY26

“Heartbreaking Scenes In Delhi”: Israel Envoy After The Red Fort Car Blast

‘Focus On Bihar, Not Fear’: Prashant Kishor Urges Voters Amid Security Concerns After Delhi Blast

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1: Strong Start As Edtech Giant Opens Subscription; GMP At ₹3 Signals Steady Demand

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Will Phase 2 Beat Phase 1’s Turnout? Check Voting % at 9, 11, 1, 3 & 5 PM

PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare
Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare
Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare
Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

QUICK LINKS