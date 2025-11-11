Red Fort Blast Shocker: Delhi Police Launch Night-Long Hotel Raids, Major Suspects Under Scanner After Explosive Scare

The Delhi Police immediately started a huge and lengthy security and investigative operation after a strong car bomb blast that killed some people and injured many others close to the Red Fort metro station. The explosion, which surprised the already lively national capital, made the ruling body raise the alert level in Delhi and to very much enhance the security of important places.

Among the various measures taken in response, special forces spread out over the city and directed their investigation intensely at hotels and lodges, particularly in the central and old Delhi areas that are very crowded and that are near the site of the incident.

Operation Vigilance Massive Security Sweep

The swift actions taken during the night directly and decisively neutralized, if any, potential dormant terrorist groups or supply routes related to the bombers. The security forces have made use of the sudden, intense scrutiny as a means of deterrence and a most important information-gathering activity in the situation by thoroughly checking guest lists and visitors’ IDs in many hotels.

The intensive checking was aimed at revealing any suspect who might have recently entered the city with bad intentions or who might be trying to get away. The police arrested at least four suspects for interrogation during the sweep, which marked a significant advance right away in the early stages of the investigation.

Investigation Focus Tracing Terror Linkages

The police of Delhi, through their filing of a report under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, have taken a stance indicating that the terror angle is being thoroughly probed in the investigation. The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) participation and the application of its counter-terrorism expertise are further support for this statement.

The blast in a Hyundai i20 car, which was moving at a slow pace, was considered a very serious incident especially so because a big quantity of explosives was taken up in the Delhi-NCR region the same day along with the arrest of several individuals linked to terrorism this justifies the night operations as being very significant for acquiring real-time information that could link the explosion to any larger network in the city.

