Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

At least eight people were killed and 12 others injured after a massive explosion ripped through a car near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, triggering panic in the busy area. Witnesses described the horrifying scene, saying it felt like they “were all going to die” as the sound of the blast echoed across the area.

The explosion occurred near Gate Number 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station, damaging several vehicles parked nearby. Delhi Fire Services officials said they received a call about the incident around 7 pm. Seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and the area was quickly cordoned off by police. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

According to officials at LNJP Hospital, eight people have been confirmed dead, while 12 others are being treated for burn injuries and trauma. The explosion was so powerful that flames were visible from several hundred metres away.

Locals recalled the terrifying moments after the blast. “I have never heard such a loud explosion in my life. I fell three times because of the impact, it felt like we were all going to die,” a shopkeeper near the spot told ANI.

Another eyewitness said the aftermath was “beyond imagination.” “We saw body parts scattered on the road. When we saw someone’s hand lying there, we were absolutely shocked. No one could understand what had happened,” he said.

Rajdhar Pandey, a resident who lives near the Red Fort, said he saw flames from his balcony before rushing downstairs. “It was a loud explosion, and the fire spread quickly. It was horrifying,” he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik confirmed that the fire was brought under control by 7:29 pm. “We received information about a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. Seven units were immediately sent to the spot,” he said.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

