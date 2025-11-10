LIVE TV
Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here's What We Know

Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know

According to the Delhi Fire Department, the explosion took place in a car parked near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The fire quickly spread, causing three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire and sustain damage.

Delhi blast (Screengrab: ANI)
Delhi blast (Screengrab: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 10, 2025 20:13:09 IST

Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know

An explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening caused panic in the area and damaged several vehicles, killing at least eight people. According to the Delhi Fire Department, the explosion took place in a car parked near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The fire quickly spread, causing three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire and sustain damage.

The department said it received a call about the incident at around 7:05 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Firefighters managed to douse the flames after an intense operation.

Authorities have placed the national capital on high alert following the explosion. Security personnel have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

The incident comes on the same day that Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other agencies, busted a major terror module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The operation spanned across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of eight people, including three doctors.

Investigators recovered 360 kilograms of explosives and weapons from a house in Dhauj village, Faridabad, which had been rented by one of the accused doctors.

While officials have not confirmed any direct connection between the Red Fort explosion and the terror module, security agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 7:29 PM IST
Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS