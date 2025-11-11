LIVE TV
Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A 'Fidayeen' Suicide Attack, Probe On

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A 'Fidayeen' Suicide Attack, Probe On

Everything started with one ‘Salman’ and changed hands several times before it reached Umar Mohammad who is thought to have been the driver at the time of the explosion. There is a CCTV video that shows a part of his face which is covered and the police are going to do a DNA test to confirm his identity.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 11, 2025 11:28:52 IST

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A 'Fidayeen' Suicide Attack, Probe On

The inquiry into the auto explosion close to the Red Fort in Delhi has prompted the officials to consider a very grim and terrifying possibility that the blast might have been caused by a doctor in a panic state. Three medics, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzammil Shakeel, and Umar Mohammad are now being investigated for their connection to the incident, which resulted in nine deaths and more than twenty injuries. The investigation has uncovered very worrying evidence, according to technicians, they claim that about 2,900 kg of bomb making raw materials, including suspected ammonium nitrate, were confiscated in Faridabad as a part of this case.

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A ‘Fidayeen’ Suicide Attack

The security forces have traced back the car that exploded, it was a white Hyundai i20 with the registration number HR26CE7674 and it had a very complicated ownership history. It started with one ‘Salman’ and changed hands several times before it reached Umar Mohammad who is thought to have been the driver at the time of the explosion. There is a CCTV video that shows a part of his face which is covered and the police are going to do a DNA test to confirm his identity. The investigators are already suggesting a suicide attack motive due to the nature of the explosion, the time it happened, the place being near the Red Fort/Chandni Chowk, the materials taken, and so on, maybe Umar acted on impulse after his accomplices were caught and a big amount of seizure was made.



Delhi Blast News Latest

The incident has been solemnly treated to a case recorded under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. The latter was included in the proceedings based on the reason that there was a potential for terrorism in the situation. The presence of the medical professionals indicates that the authorities’ theory of a ‘white collar terror ecosystem’ is indeed correct, as it is a complete reversal of the way the terror modules are operating. The suspected professional networks are said to be using academic and professional channels for radicalisation, logistics and even arms procurement. The law enforcement agencies are now coordinating their actions across states by sharing intel and making the national capital region’s security tighter while simultaneously tracking the intricate web of links that have been so far snared.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: Lal Qila Metro Station Shut Amid After Car Explosion In Red Fort Vicinity

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:28 AM IST
