LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 09:34:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

Gabriel Vilardi netted one goal and one assist and Josh Morrissey collected three assists during a four-goal second period as the host Winnipeg Jets held on for a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Kyle Connor, Jonathan Toews, Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who have won six of seven games. Mark Scheifele netted two helpers. Goaltender Eric Comrie made 30 saves. Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman both collected one goal and one assist for the struggling Flames, who have lost eight straight games since winning their season opener and sit at the bottom of the league standings. Goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 27 shots. After trailing by one goal through the first period, the Jets took the lead thanks to a pair of goals 65 seconds apart in the middle frame. Connor tied the clash at 5:19 when he converted a one-timer set up by Morrissey on a 2-on-1 rush. Toews put Winnipeg ahead soon after by going to the front of the net and redirecting Morrissey's sharp-angled pass for his second goal of the season, both coming against Calgary. Vilardi made it 3-1 with a man-advantage marker at 9:50 when he lifted a short-side shot for his first of the season. Backlund made it a one-goal game at 13:56 of the period when he was sprung on a partial break and finished a forehand deke for his second goal of the season. Rookie Sam Honzek netted his first career point with an assist on the goal. However, Iafallo restored Winnipeg's two-goal edge with another power-play goal with 70 seconds remaining in the frame, finishing a one-timer from the slot for his second of the campaign. Coleman made it 4-3 at 8:27 of the third period when he finished an open chance while left alone to net his third of the season and the visitors pressed for the tying marker, but Namestnikov's empty-net goal with eight seconds on the clock sealed the victory. In their quest to snap their skid, the Flames had the early jump and were rewarded when Nazem Kadri's power-play goal opened the scoring at 5:18 by burying a one-timer from the right face-off dot for his first goal of the season. Rookie defenseman Zayne Parekh collected his first career assist on the Kadri goal. He led Flames' defensemen with 4:35 time on ice during their six power play opportunities. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 9-NBA Results

Former CIA Officer Says US ‘Bought’ Pervez Musharraf, Took Control Of Pakistan’s Nukes

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

MLS Top Scorers

Adam Silver on gambling allegations: 'Very upsetting'

LATEST NEWS

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

How Telegram And WhatsApp Is Helping Scammers? Over 30,000 Victims Across India, Rs 1,500 Crore Losses In Six Months, Bengaluru Tops The List

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

Canadians rally around baseball's Blue Jays after Trump trade outburst

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets
Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets
Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets
Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

QUICK LINKS