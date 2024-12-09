Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Northshore And River Parishes – Here’s What You Need To Know

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for River Parishes and parts of the Northshore, including St. Charles, St. James, and St. John The Baptist. Expect 1-2 inches of rain, with an additional 2-4 inches possible.

Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Northshore And River Parishes – Here’s What You Need To Know

Flash Flood Warning: Heavy rain continues to drench the region, and a flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes and portions of the Northshore. The WDSU First Warning Weather team declares Impact Days for both Monday and Tuesday as severe flooding and hazardous weather threaten the region.

Areas Under Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following parishes:
St. Charles, St. James, and St. John The Baptist. Warning is in effect through 1 p.m., and these areas have seen 1–2 inches of rain with another 2–4 inches still anticipated. St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes; Warning issued until 4:15 p.m. and will be near dangerous levels with their rainfall totals.

In addition, a Flood Advisory is issued through 3:30 pm for parts of St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Hancock, and Pearl River counties. As much as an inch has fallen in these areas, which could quickly lead to streets flooding from additional rain bands.

Severe Weather Threats

The area is within a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with storms a possibility that could become severe later in the afternoon. The primary threats are:

  • Flash flooding from heavy rain.
  • Few potential tornadoes and damaging winds.

The Weather Prediction Center has put Southeast Louisiana at a “slight risk” (level 2 of 4) for heavy rain, with rain widely expected to be between 1–3 inches in some areas and even reaching up to 5 inches in isolated areas.

A powerful set of two storm systems is expected to interact with a stalling front and generate multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the area. Monday’s storms are projected to impact the entire region. Tuesday’s activity may change focus to the South Shore, which includes New Orleans, Houma, Belle Chasse, and Slidell.

According to high-resolution forecast models, the heaviest rains are expected in Houma and Belle Chasse, where it is expected to exceed early estimates.

Safety Precautions Due To Flood Risk

Flood-prone neighborhoods should take precautions, including:

  • Moving vehicles to higher ground.
  • Avoid driving through streets with floodwaters.
  • Tune into local weather officials for updates.

As the rain subsides late Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. Highs will hover around 70°F, with lows falling to 45°F by Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ | Altoona Arrest Shakes Murder Case: UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer In Custody?

Filed under

Flash Flood Flash Flood Warning Northshore River Parishes World news

Advertisement

Also Read

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox