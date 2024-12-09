A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for River Parishes and parts of the Northshore, including St. Charles, St. James, and St. John The Baptist. Expect 1-2 inches of rain, with an additional 2-4 inches possible.

Flash Flood Warning: Heavy rain continues to drench the region, and a flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes and portions of the Northshore. The WDSU First Warning Weather team declares Impact Days for both Monday and Tuesday as severe flooding and hazardous weather threaten the region.

Areas Under Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following parishes:

St. Charles, St. James, and St. John The Baptist. Warning is in effect through 1 p.m., and these areas have seen 1–2 inches of rain with another 2–4 inches still anticipated. St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes; Warning issued until 4:15 p.m. and will be near dangerous levels with their rainfall totals.

In addition, a Flood Advisory is issued through 3:30 pm for parts of St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Hancock, and Pearl River counties. As much as an inch has fallen in these areas, which could quickly lead to streets flooding from additional rain bands.

Severe Weather Threats

The area is within a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with storms a possibility that could become severe later in the afternoon. The primary threats are:

Flash flooding from heavy rain.

Few potential tornadoes and damaging winds.

The Weather Prediction Center has put Southeast Louisiana at a “slight risk” (level 2 of 4) for heavy rain, with rain widely expected to be between 1–3 inches in some areas and even reaching up to 5 inches in isolated areas.

A powerful set of two storm systems is expected to interact with a stalling front and generate multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the area. Monday’s storms are projected to impact the entire region. Tuesday’s activity may change focus to the South Shore, which includes New Orleans, Houma, Belle Chasse, and Slidell.

According to high-resolution forecast models, the heaviest rains are expected in Houma and Belle Chasse, where it is expected to exceed early estimates.

Safety Precautions Due To Flood Risk

Flood-prone neighborhoods should take precautions, including:

Moving vehicles to higher ground.

Avoid driving through streets with floodwaters.

Tune into local weather officials for updates.

As the rain subsides late Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. Highs will hover around 70°F, with lows falling to 45°F by Wednesday morning.

