Flights Resume In Israel: Limited Departures Allowed From Monday

Israel is gradually reopening some areas of its aviation industry, permitting a small number of outbound flights on Monday as tensions in the area continue.

Despite being cautious and strictly regulated, this move represents a return to normalcy for many Israelis who are stuck overseas and for those who are trying to travel under special circumstances.

The government’s action, which caps flight capacity and tightly regulates return tickets, reflects the urgency of the current security situation as well as the need to reunite families and manage necessary travel in a controlled manner.

Outbound Flights Resume from Israel

Starting Monday, June 23, Israeli airlines will be allowed to operate flights that depart from Israel.

According to the outline approved by all authorised entities, subject to severe security and safety restrictions, the number of passengers on each flight will be limited to only 50 for the time being.

A passenger departing only be able to purchase a return flight ticket to Israel for a date that is at least 30 days away.

This limitation was implemented, said the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, out of a desire to provide space on the return flights to Israel for the many Israelis who went abroad before the start of the war with Iran and are waiting to return to Israel.

Public Transport Fare Hike Delayed

Due to the current security situation, the government of Israel has decided to delay the planned increase in public transportation prices that was supposed to occur on July 1, 2025.

No new date for the implementation of the increases has been set.

COGAT Releases Weekly Humanitarian Update

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip), released its weekly report for June 15-21 2025.

Ongoing Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

COGAT reported that aid is entering the Gaza Strip through 2 main efforts: complementary aid through the UN and international organisations, including flour for bakeries, food for kitchens, medical supplies, baby food and formula, and more, without any quantitative limit. Aid also enters directly into distribution points and is distributed by international organisations to the populations.

Food: In recent days, hundreds of trucks have entered Gaza, including significant quantities of food and flour for bakeries. Part of this aid has been collected by UN agencies. Israel continues to assess the situation in cooperation with the international community and take steps to address challenges in providing humanitarian response to the civilian population in all parts of the Gaza Strip (including the opening of Zikim crossing, facilitating movement in alternative routes, and more).

Medical and Water Access in Gaza

Water in Gaza is available from waterlines from Israel, desalination plants, and local pumping facilities. The amount of water available is 31 liters of water per person per day in northern Gaza and 43 liters of water per person per day in southern Gaza.

Medical response: 17 Local Hospitals + 11 Field Hospitals are operating in Gaza | Most of the medical supplies are available. ~36,000 Patients and escorts transferred to third countries for medical treatment. Over the past week, 69 to Jordan through the Allenby crossing and 64 to Italy through the Ramon airport.

Humanitarian personnel rotations take place regularly.

(With Inputs From ANI)

