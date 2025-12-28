LIVE TV
Flour Crisis Deepens In Pakistan As Corruption Chokes Wheat Supply, Prices Soar, Kitchens Run Dry Nationwide Amid Chaos

Flour prices are rising again in Pakistan after the Sindh government’s subsidised wheat scheme failed. Alleged bribery by Food Department officials led mill owners to boycott government stocks, forcing costly open-market purchases and pushing flour prices higher for consumers.

Flour prices are rising again in Pakistan (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: December 28, 2025 16:00:37 IST

Pakistan is once again grappling with a sharp rise in flour prices as the Sindh government’s latest effort to stabilise the market through subsidised wheat distribution has failed to bring relief.

The situation has intensified after flour mill owners refused to lift wheat stocks from government warehouses, alleging corruption within the Food Department, according to The Express Tribune.

Subsidy Plan Stalls Amid Corruption Allegations

Reports suggest that flour millers have declined to procure government wheat after officials allegedly demanded illegal payments to release stocks.

As per mill owners, Food Department officials sought bribes ranging between Pakistani Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per bag. In response, millers have turned to the open market to purchase wheat at significantly higher prices, a move that has directly impacted consumers.

Retail markets are now selling five-kilogramme flour bags for up to Pakistani Rs 630, while some mills are reportedly charging as much as Pakistani Rs 650. The refusal to lift subsidised wheat has further disrupted supply chains, worsening the flour crisis across Sindh.

Traders, Quotas and Quality Concerns Deepen Crisis

The situation has deteriorated further amid accusations that certain traders newly included in the subsidised wheat scheme are exploiting the policy. These traders are allegedly buying wheat at subsidised rates and reselling it in the open market at inflated prices, reportedly with the tacit support of Food Department officials. This development has angered flour mill owners, who believe the inclusion of traders has distorted the supply system and encouraged market manipulation.

In response, the Flour Mill Owners Social Welfare Association held an emergency meeting at the Hyderabad Press Club under the leadership of president Haji Muhammad Memon. The association strongly opposed the inclusion of traders in the subsidy framework, warning that such measures could lead to artificial shortages.

Members also criticised the wheat quota allocated to mills, calling it inadequate to meet public demand. Additionally, they raised concerns about the quality of wheat stored in government warehouses, alleging it is unfit for human consumption and demanding immediate laboratory testing and certification.

The association urged the Sindh government to increase quotas, ensure clean and quality wheat supplies, and eliminate corruption from the food supply chain, as reported by The Express Tribune.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 3:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS