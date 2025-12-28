LIVE TV
Home > World > Pro-Khalistani Groups Disrupt Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest In London

Pro-Khalistani Groups Disrupt Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest In London

Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest: A peaceful demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in London, held to protest the lynching of a Hindu man and alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, was disrupted on Saturday following the sudden appearance of pro-Khalistan groups, leading to a brief scuffle at the venue.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 28, 2025 09:52:29 IST

Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest: A peaceful demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in London, held to protest the lynching of a Hindu man and alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, was disrupted on Saturday following the sudden appearance of pro-Khalistan groups, leading to a brief scuffle at the venue.

The protest was organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Association along with members of the Indian diaspora to highlight concerns over targeted violence against Hindu minorities. The agitation gained urgency after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young factory worker, which triggered outrage among community groups abroad.

Sudden Disruption Raises Questions

According to sources, the arrival of Khalistani-linked elements at the protest site appeared coordinated, with their presence coinciding precisely with the timing and location of the demonstration. The disruption, sources said, was not accidental and suggested prior mobilisation.

Khalistani groups had no direct connection to Bangladesh’s internal communal tensions, yet their intervention derailed the focus of a protest centred on minority rights, raising questions about the intent behind the disruption.

Alleged ISI Link And Broader Strategy

Sources alleged that the incident reflects a broader strategy linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), aimed at preventing international attention on violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The objective, they claimed, was to divert the narrative and inject anti-India messaging into the discourse.

Intelligence inputs suggest that Islamist networks aligned with groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami have been active within Bangladesh, amplifying religious radicalism and suppressing minority concerns. Simultaneously, Khalistani proxies are allegedly being used overseas to target Hindu and India-aligned voices, particularly in Western capitals.

“The real target was not the protesters, but the narrative,” a source said, adding that the disruption was intended to shift global focus away from minority killings in Bangladesh and towards an anti-India campaign.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over coordinated information warfare, where overseas protests and diplomatic missions are used as flashpoints to influence international perception.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 9:52 AM IST
