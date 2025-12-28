LIVE TV
Putin Sends Stark Warning: Ukraine Must Accept Peace Or Face Military Action, Says, "If The Kyiv Authorities Do Not Want To Resolve The Matter Peacefully…"

Putin warns Ukraine of military action if peace talks fail, while Zelenskyy heads to Florida to meet Trump over a 20-point peace plan amid ongoing Russian strikes and tense diplomacy.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 28, 2025 09:34:40 IST

Putin Warns Ukraine: Peace Talks Stall, Force Looms on the Horizon

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a stark warning on Saturday, making it clear that patience is not infinite. Ukraine, he says, is in no rush to end the conflict peacefully, and if Kyiv refuses to talk, Russia will achieve its goals by force.

“If the Kyiv authorities do not want to resolve the matter peacefully, we will accomplish all the tasks before us in the course of the special military operation by military means,” Putin was quoted as saying by TASS News Agency.

He added with unmistakable gravity, “We see that even today, unfortunately, the leaders of the Kyiv regime are in no hurry to resolve this conflict peacefully. I spoke about this a year ago in a speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The message is clear: the clock is ticking, the battlefield is tense, and the world is watching every move. In Putin’s eyes, diplomacy has its limits, and if dialogue fails, force will speak.

Zelenskyy Jets To Florida As Russian Strikes Keep Ukraine On Edge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is en route to Florida for a tense face-to-face with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, even as Russian strikes continue to rattle Ukraine. The timing couldn’t be more dramatic, showing that Kyiv is determined to chase peace while the bombs keep falling.

“This attack is again Russia’s answer to our peace efforts. And this really showed that Putin doesn’t want peace, and we want peace,” Zelensky said before meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. His words hit like a headline: Ukraine wants dialogue, Russia seems to want war.

On the ground, Ukraine’s forces showed they aren’t backing down, successfully repelling Russian attempts near Myrnohrad and Huliaipole. Diplomacy is in the air, but so is danger. For citizens and leaders alike, it’s a high-stakes balancing act—one part hope, one part tension, with every move watched closely by the world.

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Key Points and Tensions

  • 20-Point Peace Plan on the Table

    • Sunday’s Florida meeting will discuss a 20-point proposal aimed at freezing the war along its current front lines.

    • The plan may require Ukraine to pull back troops from the east and create demilitarized buffer zones.

  • Zelenskyy Seeks European Backing

    • Before heading to Florida, Zelenskyy consulted European allies, including Ursula von der Leyen, Canada’s Mark Carney, and other leaders.

    • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that the European leaders gave Zelenskyy their “full support.”

  • Trump Plays the Waiting Game

    • On Friday, Trump made it clear he is in no rush to approve Zelenskyy’s proposal:

      • “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got,” he told Politico.

  • Russia Pushes Boundaries

    • Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Zelenskyy of trying to “torpedo” the US-brokered deal.

    • Ryabkov stressed that any agreement must “remain within the limits” set by Trump and Putin.

  • High-Stakes Diplomacy

    • The meeting combines hope and tension: a potential roadmap for peace on one hand, and caution, brinkmanship, and global scrutiny on the other.

    • The world is watching as Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow navigate a complex chessboard where every move counts.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 9:31 AM IST
QUICK LINKS