Zelensky Meets Canadian PM Mark Carney, Bags Aid Ahead Of Trump Meeting Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

While Russia launched new drone and missile attacks on Kyiv overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax on Saturday (local time) while travelling to Florida for discussions with US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky Meets Canadian PM Mark Carney

A day before he was scheduled to meet President Trump, Zelenskyy landed in Halifax. His visit coincided with one of the most intense aircraft attacks on Ukraine’s capital in recent weeks, which interrupted heating and electrical supply throughout much of the city and killed at least two people. Zelenskyy wrote on X after the meeting, “Mark, thank you for the meeting! As agreed, I am in Canada today with Prime Minister @MarkJCarney. We are conversing with our European buddies together. I am appreciative of all the assistance given to Ukraine, particularly the air defence assistance.” He continued by saying that Russia had escalated missile and drone operations in response to demands for a Christmas ceasefire. “Russia continues to punish our people and cities. Even offers for a Christmas ceasefire have been rejected by Moscow, which is also stepping up the severity of its drone and missile attacks. This demonstrates their actual views on diplomacy. Thus, adequate pressure on Russia and adequate support for Ukraine are required. The announcement of a new aid package by Canada today is significant,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelensky Bags Aid Ahead Of Trump Meeting

Speaking beside Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Carney stated that only if Russia showed a sincere desire to engage in negotiations would there be a permanent peace in Ukraine. “We have the means to establish a fair and durable peace, but Russia must be willing to comply. According to France 24, Carney stated, “The barbarism we witnessed overnight shows just how important it is that we stand with Ukraine.” Additionally, Carney announced USD 1.82 billion in new economic aid for Ukraine, claiming that the money will boost the nation’s long-term rehabilitation efforts and help unlock foreign finance. Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces were still launching massive airstrikes against Kyiv and the surrounding areas. He described the scope of the nocturnal attack in a different post on X. “There is yet another Russian attack going on. There have been nearly 500 drones, numerous “Shaheds,” and 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, since last night. Kyiv’s energy facilities and civilian infrastructure are the main targets. Unfortunately, there have been hits, and regular residential buildings have sustained damage,” he stated. He also mentioned that numerous regions lacked heating and electricity and that rescuers were looking for someone buried behind debris.

Russia-Ukraine war

At several energy plants, crews were waiting for air raid alarms to end before continuing with firefighting and repairs. As winter conditions continue, the most recent strikes have put further strain on Ukraine’s electrical supply. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, accused Kyiv in Moscow of being slow to pursue a peaceful resolution. Putin stated that Russia will continue to use force to achieve its goals if Ukraine refused to negotiate a settlement, according to Russia’s official news agency TASS. Zelenskyy is involved in high-stakes diplomacy to put an end to the nearly four-year conflict amid increased tensions between the two countries and continuous US efforts to mediate regional peace. On Sunday, December 28, 2025, Zelenskyy and Trump are set to meet in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. They will talk about possible US security guarantees and a 20-point peace plan. Zelenskyy had already stated that negotiations were underway between Ukraine and the US to create a reconstruction plan that would likely cost between USD 700 billion and USD 800 billion.

He stated that his administration is collaborating with Washington to develop a long-term plan for the prosperity of Ukraine. In a post to X, Zelenskyy said, “Our vision, together with the United States, extends to 2040, covering the key elements of an agreement on investment and future prosperity.” According to him, the talks cover important topics like life expectancy, refugee repatriation, GDP growth per capita, job creation, security assurances, market access, and Ukraine’s EU membership.

(With Inputs From ANI)

