‘Fordow Is Gone’: How America’s Stealth B-2 Bombers Helped Blow Up Iran’s Key Nuclear Site

The U.S. just used one of its most powerful military aircraft—the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber—to strike deep inside Iran. President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that three Iranian nuclear sites were hit in what he called a “very successful attack.” One of those targets, Iran’s prized underground nuclear lab Fordow, was completely destroyed, according to Trump.

“Fordow is gone,” he said.

B-2 Bombers: Quiet, Deadly, and Nearly Invisible

If you’re wondering why the B-2 was chosen for this mission—it’s simple. The B-2 isn’t just any bomber. It’s designed to slip past the most advanced enemy radars, strike heavily protected targets, and disappear before anyone knows what happened.

Each B-2 costs a mind-blowing $2.1 billion, making it the most expensive plane the U.S. has ever built. Only 21 of them were ever made. They’ve been around since the late ‘80s, but even today, nothing matches their stealth and precision.

The Target: Iran’s Heavily Fortified Nuclear Sites

Fordow isn’t your average lab. It’s built underground, reinforced with concrete, and designed to survive most attacks. But the U.S. wasn’t messing around.

According to reports, six bunker buster bombs—each weighing 30,000 pounds—were dropped on the Fordow facility. These bombs are made to drill through thick concrete and explode deep inside, making them perfect for this kind of strike.

Trump said it was a complete success.

So, What Makes the B-2 So Special?

The B-2 can fly over 6,000 nautical miles (that’s more than 11,000 km) without stopping. And if it needs to? It can refuel mid-air and go literally anywhere on the planet. It’s already been used for strikes from Missouri to Libya, Afghanistan, and now Iran.

It can carry over 40,000 pounds of bombs—both conventional and nuclear—while staying practically invisible to radar. That’s because of its stealth coating, special shape, and design that makes it look like a bird on radar.

Meet the Bomb: Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)

This bomb is a beast. The 30,000-pound MOP is the largest non-nuclear bomb the U.S. has, and it’s built for one thing: breaking through underground bunkers.

It’s over 20 feet long, GPS-guided, and can punch through 200+ feet of reinforced concrete before detonating. Each B-2 can carry one or two of these at a time. That’s all it needs.

It’s Not Just Bombs—the B-2 Has a Full Arsenal

Besides the bunker busters, the B-2 can also drop:

JDAMs—GPS-guided bombs that hit targets with scary precision.

JSOWs – Glide bombs that strike from far away.

JASSMs – Long-range missiles with their own stealth tech.

With these weapons, the B-2 can hit multiple targets at once and stay well outside enemy air defense zones.

The B-2 isn’t just about conventional bombs. It plays a key role in America’s nuclear defense, too. It can carry up to 16 B83 nuclear bombs and deliver them with the same kind of stealth and precision.

Therefore, the airstrike conveyed a very clear message, “We can hit you anywhere, anytime, and you probably won’t even see us coming.”

What This Means for the Conflict

Saturday’s strike shows just how far the U.S. is willing to go in backing Israel in its ongoing conflict with Iran. With Trump confirming America’s direct involvement and using the most elite bomber in the fleet, the message is loud and clear.

The Fordow facility has been effectively destroyed. The B-2 has done its job. The world now waits to see what Iran does next.