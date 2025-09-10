France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Sebastien Lecornu as the new Prime Minister of France, subsequent the ousting of François Bayrou just nine months into his role as the Prime Minister. This swift change in leadership, initially reported by Reuters, comes within growing political uncertainty and deep divisions over economic policy.

Bayrou, a veteran centrist, was removed by parliament over severe discrepancies on his debt-reduction strategy. His plan to instrument aggressive payments cuts to rein in France’s ballooning deficit, now approximately twice the EU’s 3% of GDP limit, proved politically disgusting.

French President Emmanuel Macron Chosen new PM: Who Is Sebastien Lecornu?

At just the age of 39, Lecornu is one of the youngest ever to accept the role of prime minister. He is considered to be a Macron loyalist since 2017, he has worked as defence minister in current years, where he supported more military spending and contributed to EU security debates, mainly regarding Ukraine.

His political journey started early, when he was mayor at the age of 18, became the youngest adviser to President Nicolas Sarkozy at 22, and post that broke ranks with the conservatives to back Macron’s centrist movement.

Lecornu also engage in a key role during Macron’s successful 2022 re-election campaign.

French President Emmanuel Macron Selected Sebastien Lecornu: What Lies Ahead?

Lecornu’s top priority will be safeguarding pact on the 2026 national budget, a combative issue that cost Bayrou his job. His appointment is seen as an effort by Macron to grasp the political centre, but it comes with substantial risks.

Particularly, Lecornu’s government, lacking a majority, may be compulsorily rely on the far-right National Rally (RN) for legislative provision. RN officials have implicitly backed him, provided his government avoids tax hikes.

In the meantime, pressures are boiling over. Nationwide “Block Everything” protests are scheduled for Wednesday, signaling extensive public dissatisfaction with Macron’s direction, specifically his rejection to reverse shunned reforms like raising the retirement age.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?