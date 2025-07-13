French President Macron Announces Rs 58,000 Crore Military Boost Amid Rising Global Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced an additional ₹58,000 crore (€6.5 billion) in military spending over the next two years. He cited new and unprecedented threats including Russia, terrorism, and cyberattacks.

Macron outlined the defense budget plan during his traditional address to the military on the eve of Bastille Day. The French government aims to raise its annual defense spending to ₹5.72 lakh crore (€64 billion) by 2027, doubling the ₹2.86 lakh crore (€32 billion) annual budget that existed when Macron assumed office in 2017.

President Warns of Serious Threats to European Freedom

During the speech, Macron warned that freedom is under greater threat now than at any time since World War II. “Since 1945, freedom has never been so threatened, and never so seriously,” he stated. He emphasized the need for military strength to secure national sovereignty. “To be free in this world we must be feared. To be feared we must be powerful,” he added. Macron urged citizens to recognize the rising dangers and the need for unity and strength to confront evolving challenges across Europe and beyond.

France to Increase Defense Budget Despite Fiscal Strain

Despite France’s ongoing efforts to reduce its public debt, Macron committed to increasing defense allocations. “The nation needs you,” he said while addressing military personnel. “Every French man and woman must be cognitive of the threat around us.” He acknowledged that expanded military spending would require sacrifices. “We all need to make sacrifices. Freedom has a pricetag,” he stated. While right-wing and conservative leaders welcomed the defense hike, left-leaning parties criticized the move, arguing it may compromise key social welfare schemes already under strain.

Macron Highlights Threats from Russia, Cyber Attacks, and Global Uncertainty

Macron identified Russia’s war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and uncertainty in U.S. foreign policy as key concerns for Europe’s security. He also highlighted the growing threat of digital disinformation, stating that propaganda campaigns—especially those targeting children present new dangers in the “screen era.” He pointed to unnamed foreign governments as the sources of these psychological operations. Macron asserted that these hybrid threats require modern responses, and pledged that France would take the lead in strengthening both traditional and digital defense capabilities.

Strategic Nuclear Dialogue with Europe to Begin, Macron Confirms

Macron instructed France’s top military and defense officials to initiate a “strategic dialogue” with European allies on the role of France’s nuclear arsenal in regional security. The directive comes amid concerns over NATO’s cohesion and future U.S. involvement in European defense. France and the United Kingdom, Europe’s two nuclear powers, recently agreed to strengthen cooperation on nuclear matters. Macron’s proposal marks a significant step toward redefining Europe’s autonomous security architecture, positioning France as a central player in shaping a collective nuclear deterrence strategy.

