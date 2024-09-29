Fresh Israeli Strikes Kill Nearly 50 More, Says Lebanon’s Health Ministry

Lebanon's health ministry reported on Sunday that Israeli strikes resulted in nearly 50 additional fatalities, following Israel's military announcement of continued bombardments on Hezbollah targets and strikes in Yemen.

These bombings occurred after an air strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday led to the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, which has been involved in cross-border skirmishes with Israel for almost a year.

From Gaza to Lebanon

Hezbollah claims to be supporting Hamas militants in Gaza, who launched an attack on Israel on October 7, which ignited the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territories.

As Israeli focus shifted from Gaza to Lebanon and cross-border exchanges intensified, Israeli strikes have caused hundreds of deaths since last Monday, marking the deadliest period since Lebanon’s civil war from 1975 to 1990.

Fatalities increasing in Lebanon due to Israeli strikes

The Lebanese health ministry initially reported 24 people dead and 29 injured due to an Israeli strike near Sidon on Sunday. It later stated that air raids in the Baalbek-Hemel region resulted in 21 deaths and 47 injuries, according to another provisional count. Additionally, four fatalities were reported from a raid in Joub Jenin in the Bekaa region.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, where he communicated with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and expressed France’s desire for an immediate cessation of Israeli strikes. France also urged Hezbollah and Iran to refrain from actions that could escalate regional tensions.

Nation exceeds moral boundaries: Pope Francis on Israeli strikes

Pope Francis commented on the issue of Israeli air strikes on civilians, stating that a nation exceeds moral boundaries when its defense is disproportionate to the attack.

A source close to Hezbollah indicated that Nasrallah’s body was discovered on Saturday and subsequently prepared for burial on Sunday. Funeral arrangements are still pending, as the source requested confidentiality.

Israeli strikes kill hundreds

Israeli bombardments have reportedly resulted in over 700 deaths in the past week, including 14 paramedics within a two-day timeframe, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Live footage from AFPTV on Sunday afternoon showed smoke rising beyond palm trees in Tyre, with additional smoke observed across a bay.

Israel’s military later reported striking 120 Hezbollah targets, building on earlier claims of hitting dozens more. Hezbollah responded by launching rockets at the northern Israeli town of Safed and firing a “volley of Fadi-1” rockets at an Israeli base in the Golan Heights. Israel noted that several rocket launches from Lebanon landed in unpopulated areas near the annexed territory.

Nasrallah: A prominent figure in Hezbollah

Nasrallah was a prominent figure in Hezbollah, revered among his supporters. UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi stated that more than 200,000 individuals are displaced within Lebanon, with over 50,000 having sought refuge in neighboring Syria. Prime Minister Mikati suggested that up to one million people might have been displaced, potentially representing the largest displacement movement in Lebanon’s history.

