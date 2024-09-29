Russian PM To Meet Iranian President In Tehran Days After Killing Of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

Russia stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday.

Russia stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday. This announcement followed Russia’s condemnation of Israel’s actions against Hassan Nasrallah, the Iran-backed Hezbollah chief, in Beirut.

Mishustin is scheduled to engage in discussions with Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, according to a government statement. The discussions will cover the full spectrum of cooperation between Russia and Iran in trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian issues. Additionally, the talks will emphasize the implementation of significant joint projects in areas such as transportation, energy, industry, and agriculture.

Iran accused of providing drones and missiles to Moscow

Western nations have accused Iran of providing drones and missiles to Moscow for its conflict in Ukraine, a claim that Tehran has consistently refuted. Pezeshkian is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia next month for the BRICS summit.

On Saturday, Russia expressed strong condemnation of Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, warning of severe repercussions for Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement asserting that Israel intentionally targeted Nasrallah, fully aware that such actions would lead to an inevitable escalation, and thus it is entirely accountable for the consequences.

Political assassination by Israel, says Russia

The ministry emphasized its condemnation of what it termed another political assassination by Israel, highlighting that this military action could lead to even more significant repercussions for Lebanon and the entire region. It pointed out that Israel was aware of the potential fallout yet proceeded with the act, resulting in the killing of Lebanese citizens, which would almost certainly spark renewed violence. Therefore, the ministry asserted that Israel must accept full responsibility for any subsequent escalation.

Russia calls on Israel to immediately halt hostilities

Russia called on Israel to immediately halt hostilities, stressing that this is essential for fostering an environment conducive to a political and diplomatic resolution.

In light of the current volatile circumstances, the ministry urged responsible members of the international community to take all necessary measures to prevent the region from descending into widespread armed conflict.

Earlier that day, Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah due to a massive airstrike in a densely populated area of Beirut on Friday evening.

In addition to its attacks on Gaza, Israel has been conducting extensive air raids in Lebanon this week, resulting in hundreds of casualties and displacing many others.

