Home > World > Fresh Strikes Hit Gaza Hours After Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement: Here’s What We Know

The latest strikes raised doubts about the durability of the ceasefire plan, which Trump said marked 'the first phase' of his peace framework.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 9, 2025 11:52:21 IST

Fresh airstrikes rocked parts of Gaza early Thursday, just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his new peace plan to end the ongoing war.

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, several explosions were reported across the territory following the announcement. Mohammed Al-Mughayyir, a senior official with the agency, said that “a series of intense airstrikes” had hit northern Gaza, particularly Gaza City. “Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework, several explosions have been reported,” he told AFP.

The latest strikes raised doubts about the durability of the ceasefire plan, which Trump said marked “the first phase” of his peace framework. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

However, the US President provided few details about the agreement, prompting questions over whether it could hold after numerous failed peace attempts in the past year.

The announcement came a day after the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered Israel’s massive military response in Gaza. The conflict has since claimed more than 67,000 lives and devastated much of the enclave.

Trump’s plan, outlined in a 20-point framework, was reached after indirect negotiations in Egypt. The first phase reportedly includes a temporary ceasefire, humanitarian aid delivery, and the exchange of hostages and prisoners. If fully implemented, the deal could pave the way for broader talks to end the fighting and reduce regional tensions.

ALSO READ: ‘ALL The Hostages To Be Released…’: Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 10:53 AM IST
