From Casanova Stories To Israeli Agent Accusations: How Former Star Cricketer and Politician Imran Khan Became Pakistan's Most Controversial Figure

Pakistan's cricket star and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been in controversies throughout his life and even impacted his image in Pakistan's politcs

Published: November 26, 2025 19:27:14 IST

Pakistan’s star cricketer and former prime minister have always been the in the headlines for achievements and controversies throughout his life from being a young cricketer to Prime Minister of Pakistan and so on. 

Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi has achieved the peak heights in both his cricket and political career from lifting the world cup in 1992 to taking oath as Prime Minister in 2018. Imran has always been in controversies from being a Playboy during his cricket career to Israeli agent in Pakistani politics.  

Controversies that keep Imran Khan in news 

Playboy image in cricket career

Imran Khan rose to international fame as Pakistan’s cricket caption, especially after winning World Cup in 1992. During the 1970s and 1980s Imran khan was famous for his glamorous lifestyle. Imran’s London’s nightlife has always been the part of discussion. Imran’s name was linked with numerous Indian, Pakistani and Hollywood actress and models. Popular names associated with Imran Khan were Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Sita White, Kristiane Backer, and so many others.

Imran Khan was openly discussed as Playboy in interviews and talk shows. These names have always disturbed Imran khan and he has always condemned these allegations. The playboy controversy didn’t end with his cricket career, but it is also used by his political opposition, leaders tried to damage his image while he was presenting himself as a devout Muslim in Pakistan’s politics.  

 Foreign Funding, Taliban and Imran Khan marriages  

Imran khan jumped into politics in 1996 by founding his own political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Imran promised a clean governance without foreign interference, but he was always part of controversies and allegation. 

After swearing in as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan the opposition put allegation on him of accepting foreign funding, misuse of state gift and corruption during his Prime mistrial tenure. Imran always keeps condemning these allegations, but the controversies never left Imran. 

Imran khan’s stand on Taliban also created controversies domestically and internationally. Imran criticizes the UN drone strike and promotes dialogue with Taliban.  

Imran khan married life has also been in controversies from Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Bibi were widely covered by Pakistan’s and global media. His opposition have always questioned on his relationship and Islamic credentials. 

Biggest Controversy of Imran’s life: Being an Israeli Agent 

Imran’s political opponents have claimed Imran Khan to be an Israeli agent or linked with Zionist lobby. Imran’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith was from Jewish root and Khan was alleged links to Zionist lobbying groups as evidence of foreign influence. 

Pakistan Peoples Party leaders and government officials have accused Imran khan and PTI of receiving financial support from Israel even a recent article in Israeli’s Jerusalem Post describe Imran Khan as leader who might normalize relation with Israel which further fueled the controversies around Imran Khan 

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 7:27 PM IST
A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

QUICK LINKS