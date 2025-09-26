"FTA will be a win-win for EU and India," says Danish envoy Kristensen

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Danish Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, on Thursday reiterated Denmark’s strong push for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, describing it as a “win-win” opportunity for both sides.

Speaking to ANI, the Ambassador emphasised the importance of concluding the proposed FTA, stating that both India and the EU stand to benefit significantly from greater economic integration.

“We will push very hard for the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement between India and Denmark. It will be a win-win for both the EU and India. The two economies have so much to offer each other. I remain hopeful, but of course, it requires willingness to compromise on both sides and I feel it’s there,” Kristensen said.

He further noted that bilateral ties between India and Denmark are currently at their strongest, firmly rooted in the Green Strategic Partnership that was launched in 2020.

“The India-Denmark relations have never been better. We are solidly grounded in our green strategic partnership. We hope in the years to come to further develop that in depth and broaden the scope to the benefit of both countries,” he said.

Outlining the future roadmap for cooperation, the Ambassador said that the focus would be on strengthening existing collaborations in clean energy and climate-related sectors, while exploring opportunities in new areas.

“The whole idea is to double down on some of the green priorities we already have in the existing partnership and also expand the partnership to new areas to the benefit of both countries. We hope to accomplish that within the next year or so,” Kristensen added.

The Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark was launched in 2020 and centres around cooperation in renewable energy, environment-friendly technologies, water management, sustainable urban development, and low-carbon growth.

Kristensen’s remarks come at a time when discussions around an India-EU Free Trade Agreement are gaining momentum, with both sides expressing interest in further expanding cooperation in the coming years. (ANI)

