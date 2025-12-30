LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
Home > World > German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

The heist's aftermath has generated wrath and discontent among the neighborhood and bank customers, most of whom think that the amount of money they have lost is much greater than the sums insured. The cops have expressed the need for anyone with any piece of information to come and talk, while also stating that the inquiry process is still at a very early stage.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 30, 2025 22:17:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

In a gutsy and very well planned robbery, the burglars who are still unknown ransacked a bank vault in Gelsenkirchen, a city in western Germany, making off with an estimated $35 million (around €30 million) in cash, gold and valuables. According to police, the robbers managed to enter the vault room of a Sparkasse savings bank by employing a large industrial drill and then subsequently getting to the underground safe deposit area. The robbers not only got in but also opened more than 3,000 safety deposit boxes and took away everything that was in them money, jewellery and other precious items. The huge robbery was discovered on Tuesday after the authorities were called in for the break in, although the exact time of the robbery is thought to be during the Christmas holidays when the bank was closed.

You Might Be Interested In

German Bank Heist: Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash

The perpetrators are still on the run, and the police have initiated a manhunt while the investigators are going through the forensic evidence and video surveillance. As per the authorities, the gang might have occupied the vault area for a prolonged time during the holidays, thus not being caught. Many unhappy customers worried about their things reported at the bank. They were told that the bank was closed for continuing investigation and no information would be handed out. The authorities consider it one of the biggest heists in Germany based on the value of the stolen goods and the number of people impacted.

What We Know So Far About Germany Bank Heist

The heist’s aftermath has generated wrath and discontent among the neighborhood and bank customers, most of whom think that the amount of money they have lost is much greater than the sums insured. The cops have expressed the need for anyone with any piece of information to come and talk, while also stating that the inquiry process is still at a very early stage. Meanwhile, police are still examining the clues and are considering the getaway and the way the robbers disabled the alarms so that they could stay inside for a long time as their options. The law enforcers are being pushed to give the depositors, who are now dealing with the consequences of one of the most daring bank thefts in the history of Europe, a clear answer soon.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 10:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: German bank heistgermany 35 million bank heistGermany Bank HeistGermany bank robberyGermany crime news

RELATED News

Awami League Rakes ‘Militancy’ Charge After Ex-Neo JMB Member Madrasa Head Found Involved In Hasnabad Blast

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Ties, EAM S Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka

LATEST NEWS

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

Meet Gunalan Kamalini-Indian Women’s Cricket’s Newest Teen Star, Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Debuts In T20I Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Smriti Mandhana

Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

Why Is Smriti Mandhana Missing India’s Fifth T20I Against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Women’s Premier League?

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

PCB Pulls The Plug On Azhar Mahmood As Mohsin Naqvi Fires Men’s Test Head Coach Three Months Before Former All-Rounder’s Contract Tenure, Here’s What Happened

Violation Of Affiliation Norms: CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School’s Affiliation In Gurugram For 2026–27 Session

Attention PAN Card Holders! Check Your Credit Report Today To Stay Safe From Financial Fraud, Follow These Easy Steps

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded
German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded
German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded
German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

QUICK LINKS