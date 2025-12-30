What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

The so-called doomsday radio station in Russia has caused new focus as it has started playing Swan Lake, the classical ballet that has always been related to the moments of political crises in the history of Russia and the post-Soviet period.

The music that was played was, according to various reports, only hours after the Kremlin threatened, after an alleged assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.

‘Doomsday Radio’ unexpectedly plays ‘Swan Lake’

The Swan Lake was also popularly performed on the state television and radio throughout the Soviet times, when the nation was in doubt, such as the death of top leaders and the unsuccessful August 1991 coup, when normal programming was suddenly substituted by the ballet.

As a result of this background, when suddenly, the observers noticed the emergence of the Swan Lake, they have tended to take it as a symbolic representation of crisis or an increase in tension.

Russian authorities have however, not given any official clarification that the broadcast was related to the prevailing political events and it has not been confirmed that the transmission contained a coded message or an operational understanding.

According to the analysts, these broadcasts may also be caused by technical testings, time schedule irregularities, or looping of the content and may not necessarily be signaled. Nevertheless, the timing of the music, so shortly following strong utterances by the Kremlin, has led to speculation on the internet, and among foreign observers, as to the extent to which historical symbolism has become ingrained in the beliefs about how the Russian state communicates, decades after the fall of the Soviet Union.

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’?

What’s the deal with UVB-76, anyway? People call it “The Buzzer,” and honestly, that name fits. It’s just this weird station on 4625 kHz that’s been buzzing away since the late ‘70s.

The sound is unmistakable, a sharp, mechanical buzz, going off every couple of seconds, over and over, day and night. Most folks never noticed it. Only shortwave radio fans really paid attention, listening to that endless loop.

But in 2010, everything changed. Andrus Aaslaid, a tech guy from Estonia, put the station online. Thousands of people suddenly tuned in. There’s something hypnotic about the drone, monotone, relentless, barely ever changing. Then, every once in a while, that steady buzzing breaks and you hear a human voice, speaking Russian.

That’s when things get really interesting. These interruptions aren’t just random chatter. Sometimes it’s names, sometimes strings of numbers, or just weird words nobody’s ever managed to explain.

People have tracked, logged, and obsessed over this thing for years. Still, nobody has officially said what UVB-76 is for. Most people figure the Russian military runs it out of western Russia. Newsweek even pointed that out. But no government agency has ever owned up to it, not once.

Previous mysterious broadcast on “The Buzzer”

Then December 2024 rolled around, and things got even stranger. On December 11, The Buzzer broadcast 24 messages in a single day, words like “Hunhuz,” “ABC,” “nanayka,” and others. It was the most talk anyone’s ever heard from this station.

And just when you think you’ve heard it all, December 17 arrives. Out of nowhere, the station plays the song “I am Russian” by Shaman.

The symbols on the frequency display morph into an animal, then spell out the word “Gromel.” After that, a voice comes on: “This is Gromel.” Then, they play music from “Swan Lake” which, if you know your history, is tied to the collapse of the USSR and finally, the Soviet anthem. No explanations. Just more mystery.

