LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

Russia’s so-called doomsday radio station drew attention after unexpectedly playing Swan Lake, a ballet historically linked to political crises. The broadcast came hours after the Kremlin warned of retaliation following reports of an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s Doomsday Radio Station (PHOTO: X)
Russia’s Doomsday Radio Station (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 30, 2025 21:15:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

The so-called doomsday radio station in Russia has caused new focus as it has started playing Swan Lake, the classical ballet that has always been related to the moments of political crises in the history of Russia and the post-Soviet period. 

You Might Be Interested In

The music that was played was, according to various reports, only hours after the Kremlin threatened, after an alleged assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.

‘Doomsday Radio’ unexpectedly plays ‘Swan Lake’ 

The Swan Lake was also popularly performed on the state television and radio throughout the Soviet times, when the nation was in doubt, such as the death of top leaders and the unsuccessful August 1991 coup, when normal programming was suddenly substituted by the ballet.

You Might Be Interested In

As a result of this background, when suddenly, the observers noticed the emergence of the Swan Lake, they have tended to take it as a symbolic representation of crisis or an increase in tension.

Russian authorities have however, not given any official clarification that the broadcast was related to the prevailing political events and it has not been confirmed that the transmission contained a coded message or an operational understanding.

According to the analysts, these broadcasts may also be caused by technical testings, time schedule irregularities, or looping of the content and may not necessarily be signaled. Nevertheless, the timing of the music, so shortly following strong utterances by the Kremlin, has led to speculation on the internet, and among foreign observers, as to the extent to which historical symbolism has become ingrained in the beliefs about how the Russian state communicates, decades after the fall of the Soviet Union.

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’?  

What’s the deal with UVB-76, anyway? People call it “The Buzzer,” and honestly, that name fits. It’s just this weird station on 4625 kHz that’s been buzzing away since the late ‘70s.

The sound is unmistakable, a sharp, mechanical buzz, going off every couple of seconds, over and over, day and night. Most folks never noticed it. Only shortwave radio fans really paid attention, listening to that endless loop.

But in 2010, everything changed. Andrus Aaslaid, a tech guy from Estonia, put the station online. Thousands of people suddenly tuned in. There’s something hypnotic about the drone, monotone, relentless, barely ever changing. Then, every once in a while, that steady buzzing breaks and you hear a human voice, speaking Russian.

That’s when things get really interesting. These interruptions aren’t just random chatter. Sometimes it’s names, sometimes strings of numbers, or just weird words nobody’s ever managed to explain.

People have tracked, logged, and obsessed over this thing for years. Still, nobody has officially said what UVB-76 is for. Most people figure the Russian military runs it out of western Russia. Newsweek even pointed that out. But no government agency has ever owned up to it, not once.

Previous mysterious broadcast on “The Buzzer”

Then December 2024 rolled around, and things got even stranger. On December 11, The Buzzer broadcast 24 messages in a single day, words like “Hunhuz,” “ABC,” “nanayka,” and others. It was the most talk anyone’s ever heard from this station.

And just when you think you’ve heard it all, December 17 arrives. Out of nowhere, the station plays the song “I am Russian” by Shaman.

The symbols on the frequency display morph into an animal, then spell out the word “Gromel.” After that, a voice comes on: “This is Gromel.” Then, they play music from “Swan Lake” which, if you know your history, is tied to the collapse of the USSR and finally, the Soviet anthem. No explanations. Just more mystery. 

ALSO READ: After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports, Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 9:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Doomsday Radiokremlinlatest world newsputinrussia

RELATED News

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

PCB Pulls The Plug On Azhar Mahmood As Mohsin Naqvi Fires Men’s Test Head Coach Three Months Before Former All-Rounder’s Contract Tenure, Here’s What Happened

Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Ties, EAM S Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka

After Ranveer Singh’s Abrupt Exit From Don 3, Is Hrithik Roshan The New Lead In Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial? Here’s The Truth

Lights, Camera, Exit: Hollywood Stars Look Beyond The US, Why Politics Is Driving Celebrities To Seek New Citizenship

LATEST NEWS

Meet Gunalan Kamalini-Indian Women’s Cricket’s Newest Teen Star, Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Debuts In T20I Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Smriti Mandhana

Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

Why Is Smriti Mandhana Missing India’s Fifth T20I Against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Women’s Premier League?

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

Violation Of Affiliation Norms: CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School’s Affiliation In Gurugram For 2026–27 Session

Attention PAN Card Holders! Check Your Credit Report Today To Stay Safe From Financial Fraud, Follow These Easy Steps

Naagin 7 Review: Fans Give Thumbs Up To Priyanka Chahar, Tejasswi-Karan Cameos, Grand VFX Adds Intrigue To Supernatural Drama

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin
What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin
What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin
What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

QUICK LINKS