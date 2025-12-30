LIVE TV
Home > World > After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

Russia struck Ukraine’s Odesa region, damaging a civilian grain ship and oil tanks at Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk ports. Despite attacks, ports remain operational. Odesa’s strategic Black Sea ports are vital for Ukraine’s trade and wartime economy.

Russia targets Odesa’s Black Sea ports. (Photo: X/@vladimirputiniu)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 20:17:09 IST

Russia struck infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region on Tuesday, hitting the Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk and damaging a civilian Panama-flagged grain ship, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

Oil storage tanks were also targeted, and one person was wounded in the attacks. Speaking on Telegram, Kuleba called it “yet another targeted attack on civilian port infrastructure,” saying Russia aims to disrupt logistics and complicate shipping in the region.

Despite the attacks, both ports continued to operate, he said.

Odesa and the wider nearby region are home to the Black Sea ports that are crucial for Ukraine’s foreign trade and the survival of its wartime economy.

Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural products. During nearly four years of the war, the role of Odesa and its two other ports – Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk – as major trading hubs grew as other Ukrainian ports were destroyed, occupied, or disrupted by Russia‘s forces.

In the past several months, maritime warfare between Ukraine and Russia has intensified. Both sides have attacked naval and commercial assets in the Black Sea and beyond.

Ukraine is increasingly using its sea drones for attacks on ships connected to Russia’s shadow fleet.

At the same time, Russia has stepped up its attacks on the city of Odesa and its port infrastructure.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 8:16 PM IST
Tags: Black Sea portsOdesarussia-ukraine conflictUkraine Black Sea Ports

TOP CATEGORIES

