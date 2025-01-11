German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, dismissed the likelihood of former US President Donald Trump overturning the 22nd amendment to secure a third term, calling the chances "very little."

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, has downplayed the possibility of former US President Donald Trump securing a third term in office by overturning the 22nd amendment to the US Constitution. Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival on Friday, Ackermann remarked that the likelihood of such a scenario is “very little” given the current political dynamics in the United States.

“There is not an overwhelming majority. The House is very close, and the Senate is also very close,” Ackermann explained. He highlighted that midterm elections often shift the balance of power in the US Congress, making it unlikely for Republicans to control both chambers in the near future.

Ackermann also addressed Germany’s evolving stance on migration during his talk. He revealed that nearly 30% of Germany’s population has at least one non-German parent, and 20% have two, underlining the nation’s transformation into an immigration hub over the past two decades.

He lauded Germany’s liberal immigration policies, which allow qualified individuals to enter the country without a job contract. Ackermann noted a significant increase in the Indian community taking advantage of these opportunities. “We are living off migration and from migration,” he said, emphasizing the importance of legal migration in Germany’s socio-economic growth.

While advocating for legal migration, Ackermann acknowledged challenges posed by refugee and asylum-seeking illegal immigration. He cited the influx of millions of Syrians during 2015-16 and Ukrainians between 2022-24 as instances where Germany struggled to manage the flow.

He concluded by reaffirming Germany’s commitment to asylum laws protecting persecuted individuals while striving to reduce illegal migration and prioritize legal avenues for entry.

(With ANI Inputs)

