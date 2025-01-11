Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, dismissed the likelihood of former US President Donald Trump overturning the 22nd amendment to secure a third term, calling the chances "very little."

German Envoy Says Chances of Revoking 22nd Amendment for Trump’s Third Term Are Slim

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, has downplayed the possibility of former US President Donald Trump securing a third term in office by overturning the 22nd amendment to the US Constitution. Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival on Friday, Ackermann remarked that the likelihood of such a scenario is “very little” given the current political dynamics in the United States.

“There is not an overwhelming majority. The House is very close, and the Senate is also very close,” Ackermann explained. He highlighted that midterm elections often shift the balance of power in the US Congress, making it unlikely for Republicans to control both chambers in the near future.

Ackermann also addressed Germany’s evolving stance on migration during his talk. He revealed that nearly 30% of Germany’s population has at least one non-German parent, and 20% have two, underlining the nation’s transformation into an immigration hub over the past two decades.

He lauded Germany’s liberal immigration policies, which allow qualified individuals to enter the country without a job contract. Ackermann noted a significant increase in the Indian community taking advantage of these opportunities. “We are living off migration and from migration,” he said, emphasizing the importance of legal migration in Germany’s socio-economic growth.

While advocating for legal migration, Ackermann acknowledged challenges posed by refugee and asylum-seeking illegal immigration. He cited the influx of millions of Syrians during 2015-16 and Ukrainians between 2022-24 as instances where Germany struggled to manage the flow.

He concluded by reaffirming Germany’s commitment to asylum laws protecting persecuted individuals while striving to reduce illegal migration and prioritize legal avenues for entry.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Biden Grants Protection To Nearly 1 Million Immigrants Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration To Office

 

Filed under

donald trump germany

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

Biden Says Party Questioned His Ability To ‘Even Move’ Ahead Of Farewell Address On Wednesday

California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

California Wildfires: Investigators Examine Multiple Potential Causes Of The Blaze

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To Perform Mahaabhishek

Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta Anniversary : Ayodha Gears Up For Grand Celebrations, CM Yogi To...

Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Delhi-NCR To Experience Fog And Rain, Likely Disrupting Flight And Train Operations Again

Entertainment

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox