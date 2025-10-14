LIVE TV
Home > World > German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 14:35:02 IST

Oct 14 (Reuters) – German investor morale rose less than expected in October, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, reporting an increase in its economic sentiment index to 39.3 points from 37.3 points in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had pointed to a reading of 41.0. The score is based on a survey of about 350 financial analysts at banks, insurers and industrial companies. Within a range of minus 100 to plus 100, it measures expectations on the country's future economic development. (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Ludwig Burger)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:35 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
