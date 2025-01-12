Following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad last month, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for the continuation of sanctions against those responsible for war crimes in Syria

Following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad last month, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for the continuation of sanctions against those responsible for war crimes in Syria but also stressed the need for a more strategic approach to support the Syrian population’s recovery. Speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia on Syria’s future, Baerbock outlined Germany’s plan to provide aid while maintaining pressure on the Assad regime.

Sanctions on War Criminals Must Stay, But Aid Should Flow To Syria

Baerbock, who arrived in Saudi Arabia for a conference attended by top diplomats from Europe and the Middle East, emphasized that sanctions targeting Assad’s key officials should remain in place. These sanctions have been a response to the regime’s brutal crackdown on dissent during Syria’s ongoing civil war.

“Sanctions against Assad’s henchmen who committed serious crimes during the civil war must remain in place,” Baerbock stated. However, she also called for a “smart approach” to the sanctions. This means focusing on providing quick relief to Syrians affected by the war, allowing them to benefit from the transition of power.

Baerbock announced that Germany would contribute an additional 50 million euros ($51.2 million) in humanitarian aid to support food, emergency shelters, and medical care for millions of displaced Syrians.

Europe’s Commitment to Inclusivity

At the conference, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made it clear that European countries want Syria’s future government to be inclusive of all its religious and ethnic communities.

“We want to see inclusivity of women also in the process, so these are the things that we are going to discuss,” Kallas remarked.

The international community, particularly European nations, is emphasizing the importance of a government that represents Syria’s diverse populations and ensures fair treatment for all its citizens.

Turkey’s Role in Syria’s Rebuilding

Turkey, a major player in the Syrian conflict, has long been a supporter of the Syrian opposition to Assad. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed his country’s desire to help Syria normalize its relations with the international community. He noted that it was essential to balance the expectations of the international community with the realities faced by Syria’s new administration.

Fidan pledged Turkey’s support in areas like combating threats from the Islamic State group and helping Syria overcome its difficult recovery path. “As Turkey, we are ready to do our part to ease the difficult path ahead for the Syrian people,” he said.

U.S. Adjusts Its Stance on Syria

In a move that signals a shift in U.S. policy, the United States recently eased some of its restrictions on Syria. The U.S. Treasury issued a six-month general license allowing certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

Additionally, the U.S. dropped a $10 million bounty on the head of Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former senior al-Qaida militant who led the rebellion against Assad’s regime. Al-Sharaa, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has now pledged to work towards an inclusive Syria that respects the rights of all religious minorities. His forces were instrumental in the lightning insurgency that led to Assad’s ouster on December 8.

With Assad’s decades-long rule now ending, Syria’s new authorities hope that the international community will step in to help rebuild the war-torn country. They are hoping for financial aid and investments to rebuild Syria’s infrastructure and revitalize its shattered economy.