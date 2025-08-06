Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others

Two senior ministers in the Ghana government — Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed — were among nine people killed as a GAF Z9 helicopter crashed in the Adansi Amrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, according to reports from the Ghana News Agency and the BBC.

The crash, reports suggest, also claimed the lives of several other prominent individuals and military personnel.

The reports of casualties come as Ghana Armed Forces had earlier confirmed that the chopper went missing from radar shortly after takeoff.

MISSING GHANA AIRFORCE Z9 HELICOPTER pic.twitter.com/yxYGDsQHbW — Ghana Armed Forces (@GhArmedForces) August 6, 2025

Chief of Staff Confirms Casualties

At a press conference held later in the day, Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah made a formal announcement about the tragedy, saying, “I have the unpleasant duty to announce this national tragedy that happened in our country this morning. Government regrets to announce the death of the following people in this crash,” as reported by the regional division of the BBC.

He listed the victims as:

* Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Defence Minister

* Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology

* Dr. Muniru Mohammed Limuna – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

* Dr. Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the NDC

* Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate

* Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

* Flying Officer Twum Ampadu

* Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

“The government extends its condolences to the families of these individuals who died in service to the country,” Debrah further said.

The Ghanaian government also declared that all national flags will fly at half-mast until further notice.

According to Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, spokesperson for the Ghana Armed Forces, the helicopter took off from Accra at around 9:12 AM with three crew members and five passengers aboard. It was headed to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

“Efforts were made to establish contact with the aircraft,” she said.