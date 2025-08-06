LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others

Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others

Ghana is mourning the loss of nine people, including two senior ministers, after a military helicopter crashed in the Ashanti region. Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were among the victims. Flags will fly at half-mast nationwide.

Two Ghanaian ministers and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Ashanti region, prompting national mourning and a government investigation. (Photo: X)
Two Ghanaian ministers and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Ashanti region, prompting national mourning and a government investigation. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 6, 2025 21:00:00 IST

Two senior ministers in the Ghana government — Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed — were among nine people killed as a GAF Z9 helicopter crashed in the Adansi Amrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, according to reports from the Ghana News Agency and the BBC.

The crash, reports suggest, also claimed the lives of several other prominent individuals and military personnel. 

The reports of casualties come as Ghana Armed Forces had earlier confirmed that the chopper went missing from radar shortly after takeoff.

Chief of Staff Confirms Casualties

At a press conference held later in the day, Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah made a formal announcement about the tragedy, saying, “I have the unpleasant duty to announce this national tragedy that happened in our country this morning. Government regrets to announce the death of the following people in this crash,” as reported by the regional division of the BBC.

He listed the victims as:

* Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Defence Minister
* Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology
* Dr. Muniru Mohammed Limuna – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator
* Dr. Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the NDC
* Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate
* Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
* Flying Officer Twum Ampadu
* Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

“The government extends its condolences to the families of these individuals who died in service to the country,” Debrah further said.

The Ghanaian government also declared that all national flags will fly at half-mast until further notice.

According to Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, spokesperson for the Ghana Armed Forces, the helicopter took off from Accra at around 9:12 AM with three crew members and five passengers aboard. It was headed to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

“Efforts were made to establish contact with the aircraft,” she said.

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others
Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others
Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others
Ghana Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of 2 Ministers and 7 Others

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?