Giants RB Cam Skattebo carted off field vs. Eagles

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 23:51:42 IST

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo was carted off the field with a lower right leg injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The Giants trailed 14-7 with 8:07 left before halftime when Skattebo went to the ground after an incomplete pass. His leg got caught under him when he was tackled by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. The Fox broadcast opted not to show replays of the injury. Skattebo, who scored three rushing touchdowns in a 34-17 win against Philadelphia in Week 6, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from fellow rookie Jaxson Dart with 2:56 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Skattebo, 23, finished with three carries for 12 yards and the one reception. A fourth-round pick from Arizona State, Skattebo has rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores in eight games. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:51 PM IST
