LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises

Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises

Experts of the media industry said that global media must strengthen cooperation, especially during crises, to amplify diverse voices and fight disinformation. Experts highlighted challenges like AI reliability, reaching younger audiences, digital safety, and promoting accurate, ethical journalism worldwide.

Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of India’s News X, was among the participants at the event.
Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of India’s News X, was among the participants at the event.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 10, 2025 16:20:51 IST

Global media face many challenges and need to focus more on working together, both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially during crises. This was the main point made by participants at an online conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group for the International Day of Journalists’ Solidarity.

The event included Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Indian media company News X; Leonardo Attuch, Founder and CEO of the online portal Brasil 247; Omid Hussein Ali, News Editor and Correspondent at the Iraqi News Agency; and Jata Kazondo, Executive Director of the Namibian News Agency. Rossiya Segodnya was represented by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation.

Leonardo Attuch from Brasil 247 began the discussion by highlighting the need for media in the Global South to work together more, so that “our voices and perspectives are heard more clearly in international media.”

“We need to deepen collaboration among countries of the Global South, or the Global Majority, to ensure that our voices and perspectives are better represented in international media. Media has a central role in dismantling stereotypes and promoting mutual understanding. This includes addressing and reducing negative narratives that fuel intolerance. At this very moment, it is crucial that we start confronting Russophobia, which distorts perceptions, fosters hostility, and undermines constructive international cooperation,” Attuch stated.

“We have a difficulty in connecting to the next generation, people who are the social media primarily. The AI challenges far exceed AI use cases. I’m unable to find a singular reliable trustworthy AI used case other than translation which is not fully reliable. We have a large journalistic community in India and we stand with each other pretty strongly,” Gulati was quoted as saying.

“Journalism is facing serious challenges all over the world, especially in the Middle East like in Gaza. You can see how many journalists were killed. Fake news and disinformation spreads so quickly, often much faster than the truth, we see it every day on social media. A single rumor, fake picture or twisted headline can change people’s opinion and even create anger. I believe for journalists it’s more important than ever to check and verify and fight for accuracy, it’s not easy but it’s the only way to build trust with the public. Covering war today isn’t just about being physically safe, it’s also about protecting us in the digital world. We need a global conversation to make sure that these tools (such as AI) are used ethically and transparently,” Ali remarked.

Tags: Global Media

RELATED News

These 10 States Have the Lowest Unemployment in 2025- Find Out Now!
Chaos in France: Explosive Protests Grip Country as Angry Masses Take to Streets!
Is Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka Trump Divorcing Jared Kushner? Her Beach Bikini Pics With Gisele Bündchen And Karlie Kloss Spark Speculation
Donald Trump Went For Unplanned Dinner, Protesters Booed, Shouted “F–k You, Trump” In Washington
‘We Are The Fire..’: Nepal Head Boy’s Speech Goes Viral Amid Nepal Violent Protests

LATEST NEWS

Why Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Has More Health Benefits Than You Think
New mythological series 'Kurukshetra' announced
Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet
Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded
Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi lock horns in court
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in
Why You Should Eat a Banana Every Day (And When Not To)
James McAvoy attacked by stranger at Toronto bar
MIT Sikkim Commences Operations, Sikkim Government-Approved Institution Brings World-Class Education to Northeast
Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Team Up for New Talk Show, But What Surprises Await On Release Day?
Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises
Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises
Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises
Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises

QUICK LINKS