Google Fined $3.45 Billion by EU Over Adtech; Trump Threatens to Hit Back

Alphabet’s Google has been fined €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) by the European Union for anti-competitive practices in its adtech business, marking the fourth major penalty against the tech giant in the past decade.

The European Commission ruled that Google abused its market dominance from 2014 to the present by favouring its own advertising services and reinforcing the central role of its AdX exchange, raising costs for rivals and online publishers.

EU Warns of Stronger Action if Google Fails to Comply

EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said, “Digital markets exist to serve people and must be grounded in trust and fairness,” adding, “When markets fail, public institutions must act to prevent dominant players from abusing their power.”

The Commission delayed announcing the fine earlier in the week after EU trade officials raised concerns about US tariff threats against European cars.

Google to Appeal, Calls Fine ‘Unjustified’

Google immediately criticised the decision and confirmed it would appeal. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s Vice President and Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, said, “The European Commission’s decision about our adtech services is wrong and we will appeal,” adding, “It imposes an unjustified fine and requires changes that will hurt thousands of European businesses.”

The European Publishers Council, which filed the original complaint, said a financial penalty alone would not resolve Google’s dominance.

“Without strong and decisive enforcement, Google will simply write this off as a cost of business while consolidating its dominance in the AI era,” said executive director Angela Mills Wade.

Cori Crider, Senior Fellow at the Future of Tech Institute, urged Brussels to consider breaking up Google’s adtech operations. “Only a break-up will fix Google’s monopoly, unlock this €120bn market for European business, and save our dying media sector,” she said.

This latest fine follows previous EU penalties of €4.3 billion in 2018, €2.42 billion in 2017, and €1.49 billion in 2019. Google is also scheduled to face trial in the U.S. on September 22 in a Justice Department case over its advertising dominance. (Inputs from Reuters)

