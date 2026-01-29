Green Signal For Peace? Russia Invites Zelenskyy To Moscow For Talks, Says Kremlin; Is US Mediation Bringing The War Closer To An End?

Russia has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks, the Kremlin said on Thursday, as United States-led efforts to end the nearly four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war gather momentum.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the development, saying Moscow is prepared to host talks aimed at resolving the conflict. “We are talking about Moscow at this point,” Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS, adding that “in diplomatic language, any other speculations are moot.”

This is the second straight day a senior Russian official has publicly stated Moscow’s willingness to host Zelenskyy for negotiations.

US-Led Mediation Pushes Talks Forward

The invitation comes amid intensifying US mediation, following the first-ever trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States held in Abu Dhabi last week. According to Reuters, a US official said the chances of a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy have increased as mediation efforts continue.

Another round of talks involving the three countries is scheduled for Sunday in Abu Dhabi, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough after years of fighting.

“I think getting everyone together was a big step,” AFP quoted a US official as saying, adding that significant progress has been made in outlining the details required to reach a conclusion.

Key Sticking Points in Peace Negotiations

Despite renewed diplomatic momentum, major disagreements remain. Territorial disputes and security guarantees for Kyiv continue to be the primary obstacles preventing the finalisation of a peace deal.

Peskov said Moscow has not yet received a response from Zelenskyy regarding the invitation. He acknowledged that Ukraine’s president may be reluctant to visit a country that continues to launch attacks on Ukrainian territory, even suggesting that Putin visiting Kyiv could be discussed instead.

Kremlin Assures Zelenskyy’s Safety

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said any visit by Zelenskyy to Moscow would require extensive preparation, particularly concerning security arrangements.

“If he is ready for a meeting, we will guarantee his safety and the necessary conditions for his work,” Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russia Today.

Drone Attacks Undercut Peace Efforts

The diplomatic developments come even as fighting continues on the ground. A Russian drone attack killed three people overnight in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to local authorities.

The strike triggered a major fire in an apartment building, while firefighters battled additional blazes in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, where two people were injured.

Zelenskyy warned that Ukrainian intelligence indicates Russia is preparing another large-scale aerial assault, potentially involving hundreds of drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. Previous barrages have heavily targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

“The ongoing attacks discredit the peace talks,” Zelenskyy said, casting doubt on Moscow’s intentions even as negotiations continue.

Is a Breakthrough Finally in Sight?

As US-brokered diplomacy intensifies and trilateral talks resume, the Kremlin’s invitation to Zelenskyy is being viewed as a potential signal toward de-escalation. However, continued attacks and unresolved core disputes raise questions over whether the latest push can truly bring the Russia-Ukraine war closer to an end.

