Home > World > Haboob Slams Phoenix: Dust Storm Causes Power Outages, Airport Delays and Damage

Haboob Slams Phoenix: Dust Storm Causes Power Outages, Airport Delays and Damage

A powerful dust storm known as a haboob hit Phoenix Monday evening, causing severe disruptions. Winds up to 70 mph caused airport delays, damage and left over 60,000 without power. More storms and intense heat are expected in the coming days.

A massive haboob struck Phoenix, bringing a wall of dust, damaging winds and storms. Power outages, flight delays, and downed trees followed across the city. (Photo: Screengrabs from X/@Chris_Frailey)
A massive haboob struck Phoenix, bringing a wall of dust, damaging winds and storms. Power outages, flight delays, and downed trees followed across the city. (Photo: Screengrabs from X/@Chris_Frailey)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 26, 2025 21:51:48 IST

A massive dust storm, or ‘haboob’, swept through metro Phoenix on Monday evening, reducing visibility to near zero and bringing life in parts of the city to a halt, according to a CNN report published Tuesday. The towering wall of dust was followed by severe thunderstorms that caused power outages, damage and transportation disruptions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix issued dust storm and severe thunderstorm warnings for Maricopa County, urging drivers to avoid the roads. “Pull aside stay alive,” the weather service warned.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Transportation also cautioned motorists about low visibility on I-10 and I-17 and warned of flooding on roadways.

Winds Shred Airport Bridge, Flights Delayed

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, wind gusts reaching 70 mph ripped through a connector bridge, reportedly tearing it apart. For about an hour, a ground stop halted all departures and arrivals as the airport was blanketed in dust. Airport spokesperson Gregory E Roybal told CNN that there were delays of up to 30 minutes while crews assessed potential damage and leaks.

