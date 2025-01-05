Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hamas Agrees To Release ‘34’ Israeli Hostages In ‘First’ Potential Exchange Deal

According to the official, the 34 hostages include women, children, elderly people, and those who are sick and still being held in Gaza.

Hamas Agrees To Release ‘34’ Israeli Hostages In ‘First’ Potential Exchange Deal

A senior Hamas official announced on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group is prepared to release 34 Israeli hostages as part of the first phase of a potential prisoner exchange deal, as reported by AFP.

According to the official, the 34 hostages include women, children, elderly people, and those who are sick and still being held in Gaza.

However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas has yet to provide a list of the hostages to be released.

The Hamas official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, explained that the group needs time to confirm whether the hostages are alive or dead.

Out of 251 individuals taken during the October 7, 2023 attack, 96 are still held in Gaza, including 34 that the Israeli military believes are deceased.

Hamas has reportedly agreed to release the 34 hostages, whether they are alive or dead, but requires up to a week of calm to contact the captors and determine their status.

The ongoing negotiations, conducted indirectly, are still in progress as both sides seek to finalize the details of the deal.

ALSO READ: New Orleans New Year’s Day Attack: Perpetrator Used To Wear Meta Smart Glasses

Filed under

GAZA WAR Hamas Hostages israeli

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

4th Day Of Hunger Strike, Prashant Kishor Says ‘Health Issues Are Obvious’

4th Day Of Hunger Strike, Prashant Kishor Says ‘Health Issues Are Obvious’

George Soros Receives US’s Top Civilian Award: What India Makes Of Biden’s Choice | NewsX Exclusive

George Soros Receives US’s Top Civilian Award: What India Makes Of Biden’s Choice | NewsX...

Elon Musk Donates $108 Million In Tesla Shares To Charity As Part of Year-End Tax Planning

Elon Musk Donates $108 Million In Tesla Shares To Charity As Part of Year-End Tax...

Viral Video Of Tourists Stuck After Falling Into The Freezing Water At Sela Pass, Watch

Viral Video Of Tourists Stuck After Falling Into The Freezing Water At Sela Pass, Watch

Entertainment

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say, ‘I’m Cryingggg’

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say,

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox