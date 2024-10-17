Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Has Israel Killed Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar? IDF “Checking The Possibility”

The Israeli military has stated that it is investigating the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Sinwar, who has led Hamas in Gaza since 2017, joined the group in the early 1980s. He is believed to have masterminded the attacks on October 7.

At the age of 62, Yahya Sinwar assumed full leadership of Hamas after the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s political leader, who was killed in Iran in July. The military reported that the building where the terrorists were reportedly killed showed no evidence of hostages being present in the area.

The forces on the ground, according to the military, are continuing their operations with necessary caution. Meanwhile, images circulating on social media today are claimed to show Sinwar’s lifeless body.

“During an activity by IDF fighters in the Gaza Strip, three terrorists were killed. The IDF and Shin Bet are investigating the possibility that one of the terrorists is Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed … In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution,”  IDF said  in a post on X.

Yahya Sinwar death  changes things on ground

The potential confirmation of Sinwar’s death would have major consequences for both Hamas and the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region. As the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks and a pivotal figure in Hamas’s military operations, his removal would likely trigger a power struggle within the organization, as various factions compete for dominance.

Israel had explicitly stated that one of its primary objectives in the conflict was to eliminate Sinwar. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly characterized Sinwar as a “dead man” in reference to Israel’s ongoing efforts to neutralize him as a threat. Netanyahu has also accused Sinwar of obstructing ceasefire talks, implying that his refusal to negotiate was motivated by a desire to retain his power amid the conflict.

Although Sinwar has been a prominent target for assassination, he remains difficult to locate, reportedly hiding in Gaza’s complex tunnel system. His ability to evade capture and his role in leading Hamas’s resistance efforts have made him a central figure in the ongoing confrontation with Israel, complicating prospects for peace.

Israel has successfully eliminated several senior Hamas commanders in Gaza, as well as high-ranking members of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the group’s longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, delivering significant blows to its adversaries. Hamas has yet to issue any statement regarding Sinwar’s status, despite his recent elevation to the group’s supreme leadership.

Developing

