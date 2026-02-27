‘He Had Her Photo on His Phone’: Mystery Man, Deputies and Cameras Outside Missing 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie’s House Raise Questions

LIVE TV
Fresh developments outside the Catalina home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie have intensified public scrutiny after photos showed sheriff’s deputies and camera crews gathered near the property.

Mystery Man, Deputies and Cameras Outside Missing 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie’s House Raise Questions. Photos: X
Mystery Man, Deputies and Cameras Outside Missing 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie’s House Raise Questions. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 27, 2026 15:49:28 IST

Nancy Guthrie Case: Fresh developments outside the Catalina home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie have intensified public scrutiny after photos showed sheriff’s deputies and camera crews gathered near the property. The images, widely shared on social media, depict patrol vehicles parked along the street and professional cameras mounted on tripods — prompting a wave of online speculation.

 An X post featuring images of patrol vehicles and cameras mounted on tripods drew attention, with the user captioning it: “Ummmm what’s going on Outside of Nancy Guthrie’s house?? wtf?” The post triggered a flurry of speculation about what authorities and media crews were doing at the scene. 



Was It a Sobriety Test or Something More? 

Several social media users shared unconfirmed versions of what they believed was unfolding at the scene. One commenter claimed that a man had reportedly driven past the house “50–100 times” at a slow speed and alleged that when a reporter approached him, he had a photograph of Nancy Guthrie on his phone. 

The user further stated that deputies had been speaking with the man for roughly 25 minutes, attributing the details to journalist Brian Entin.

Others speculated that the visuals resembled a roadside sobriety check. “Looks like a DUI test. Horizontal gaze and nystagmus is being conducted,” one person wrote, while another added, “Sobriety test. No doubt.” 

Meanwhile, some questioned whether facial recognition technology was being deployed, and others criticized the sustained media presence in the residential neighborhood.

Four Weeks On: Still No Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Search?

The search for Guthrie is nearing the four-week mark. She was last seen on the night of February 1 outside her home in Catalina.

Earlier this week, Comcast vehicles outfitted with surveillance equipment were spotted at the residence under escort from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The probe also includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which recently relocated its operational hub for the case from Tucson to Phoenix. Authorities have clarified that the shift does not reflect any scaling back of resources.

Although hundreds of tips continue to pour in daily through the FBI hotline, Fox 10 Phoenix reported that investigators have yet to announce any significant breakthrough. So far, officials have not suggested that the latest activity outside Guthrie’s home points to a major development.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:49 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS