“Heartbreaking Scenes In Delhi”: Israel Envoy After The Red Fort Car Blast

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar expressed grief over the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, calling the incident “heartbreaking” and extending condolences to the victims’ families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces,” Azar posted on X.

The high-intensity explosion occurred around 7 pm on Monday when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car suddenly exploded near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the Red Fort. The blast killed at least eight people and injured several others, leaving nearby vehicles damaged and sparking panic in the busy area.

Authorities have launched a large-scale investigation, registering a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with relevant provisions of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at Kotwali Police Station.

“A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, along with various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that all possible angles are being explored and assured a thorough investigation. Speaking to the media, Shah said, “A blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at around 7 pm on Monday. The explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged several vehicles.”

Following the incident, multiple security agencies joined the probe to determine whether the explosion was accidental or part of a larger plot.

Foreign Missions React

Several foreign embassies, including those of Canada and the United States, issued condolence messages and security advisories for their citizens in India.

The Canadian Embassy stated, “Canada offers its condolences to the families of the people who were killed in yesterday’s horrific explosion in New Delhi and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.” It also advised Canadian nationals in India to contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre for support.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy issued a security alert, warning American citizens to avoid areas near Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, and to remain cautious.

“On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, with local media reporting multiple casualties. The Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert,” the advisory read.

